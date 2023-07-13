scorecardresearch
3rd T20I: Spinners, Shamima hand Bangladesh consolation victory over India

By Agency News Desk

Dhaka, July 13 (IANS) Spinners shined bright to restrict India to a below-par 102/9, before Shamima Sultana top-scored with 42 to give Bangladesh a consolation four-wicket victory in the third and final T20I at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, here on Thursday.

Though the series ended 2-1 in India’s favour, Bangladesh finally managed to get a win over the visitors for just the third time in women’s T20Is.

Chasing 103, opener Shamima was steering Bangladesh’s chase on yet another slow pitch with a 46-ball 42. Though a collapse took place in the middle overs, Sultana Khatun’s 12, along with Nahida Akter’s 10 not out and Ritu Moni’s unbeaten seven runs meant Bangladesh got over the line with ten balls to spare, thus avoiding a series clean sweep at home.

Electing to bat first, India lost vice-captain Smriti Mandhana in the second over to off-spinner Sultana, after an attempted flick across the line was caught by second slip moving to her right. Sultana had more success in her next over when Shafali Verma danced down the pitch, only to loft straight to long-on.

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur was the only Indian batter to be at ease on the crease, using sweeps and slogs to good effect to make 40 off 41 balls. She also added 45 off 49 balls for the third wicket with Jemimah Rodrigues (28).

After Jemimah was stumped by Shorna Akter in the 12th over, Harmanpreet and Yastika Bhatia had a 26-run partnership, before the latter was stumped off Fahima Khatun in the 17th over. From there, India suffered a shocking batting meltdown.

In the next over, Yastika was trapped lbw by Fahima, followed by Pooja Vastrakar being castled by Nahida while going for a slog-sweep and Amanjot Kaur being run-out by the mid-wicket fielder.

Deepti Sharma holed out to long-on off Rabeya Khan while Minnu Mani was castled by her in the final over as India slumped from 91/3 to 102/9, losing their last six wickets for just 11 runs.

In the chase, Shamima hit just three fours in her knock, but ran well between the wickets, with 22 singles and four doubles against her name. Despite losing Shathi Rani and Dilara Akter early on to Minnu, Shamima marched forward to add 46 for the third wicket with captain Nigar Sultana (14).

But India staged a fightback as Nigar nicked behind off Devika Vaidya while Shorna Akter holed out to deep mid-wicket off Jemimah. Devika returned to have Sultana caught at cover while Shamima was run-out in the 17th over as Bangladesh were reduced to 85/6.

Nahida and Ritu, though, kept their calm to take Bangladesh home. They were also aided by debutant spinner Rashi Kanojiya conceding 13 runs in the 18th over as Bangladesh grabbed a win to end the series on a high.

India and Bangladesh will now play in three ODIs at the same venue, starting from July 16.

Brief Scores: India 102/9 in 20 overs (Harmanpreet Kaur 40, Jemimah Rodrigues 28; Rabeya Khan 3/16, Sultana Khatun 2/17) lost to Bangladesh 103/6 in 18.2 overs (Shamima Sultana 42, Devika Vaidya 2/16, Minnu Mani 2/28) by four wickets.

–IANS

nr/ak

