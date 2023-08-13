scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

5th T20I: India win toss, opt to bat first against West Indies in decider

By Agency News Desk

Lauderhill, (USA), Aug 13 (IANS) India won the toss and elected to bat first against the West Indies in the winner-takes-all fifth and final T20I match at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, here on Sunday.

While India retained the same playing XI that did duty in the fourth match, the West Indies made two changes with Alzarri Joseph coming in for Obed McCoy and Roston Chase replacing Odean Smith as Rovman Powell’s side is looking for an extra spin option.

After winning the toss, India skipper Hardik Pandya said: “We will bat first. Always feel, we should challenge ourselves. It was a good track. It played better than last year. You need to be courageous on these types of wickets. Arsh has a big heart. Even if you can make a good comeback even in the last two balls, it makes a difference.

“Happy to bowl first. We have been struggling a little. But back-to-back wins put a smile on the faces of our people. I think it is a good surface. You just need to have plans for different batters. We just sat down and tried to come up with our best combination. Joseph, our premier bowler is back for McCoy,” said Windies skipper Powell.

Playing XIs:

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar

West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Rovman Powell (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph

–IANS

bc

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Navneet Malik says actors tell stories about people's struggles, victories
This May Also Interest You
News

Navneet Malik says actors tell stories about people's struggles, victories

News

'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Elvish Army swells but don't write off Abhishek

News

Varun drops glimpse of ‘Sundayzzz’ with Joey; 'cutest duo', say fans

Sports

132nd Durand Cup: Gokulam get the better of Blasters 4-3 in Kerala derby goal-rush (Ld)

News

Shilpa Shetty binges on Gujarati food, says 'this is worth to cheat'

Health & Lifestyle

Covid-19 may cause change in menstrual cycle length: Study

Sports

'They are legends, we have long way to go', says Yashasvi Jaiswal over comparison of his pairing with Gill to Rohit Sharma-Shikhar Dhawan

News

Kevin Costner blames estranged wife for divorce proceedings delay

Sports

Olympic climbing champion Garnbret books her ticket to Paris 2024

Health & Lifestyle

18 patients die in 24-hours at Maharashtra’s CSMM Hospital

Sports

Australia men's and women's team seal Paris Olympic Games qualification berths

Sports

132nd Durand Cup: Bengaluru FC begin title defence; Chennaiyin take on Tribhuvan Army in key clash

Health & Lifestyle

Gene therapy shows promise for children with kidney disease

Sports

'We will see if he's keen': Mathew Mott hopeful Stokes will end ODI retirement for World Cup

Health & Lifestyle

Mandaviya hits back at Congress over ‘sick’ health system remarks

News

New promo for 'Star Wars' series 'Ahsoka' features Anakin Skywalker

Sports

132nd Durand Cup: Gokulam get the better of Blasters 4-3 in Kerala derby goal-rush

Health & Lifestyle

Woman delivers stillborn child outside Raj Bhawan in Lucknow

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US