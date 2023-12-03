Abu Dhabi T10: Samp Army end Delhi Bulls’ run; Bangla Tigers stop Warriors’ spirited chase

Abu Dhabi, Dec 3 (IANS) Morrisville Samp Army marched past Delhi Bulls by four wickets in the 15th match while Bangla Tigers got the better of Northern Warriors in the Abu Dhabi T10 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium.

In the first match of the day, Delhi Bulls were restricted to 95 for 8 through fine spells from Jason Holder (3 for 15) and Salman Irshad (3 for 14). Samp Army then rode to victory with two balls to spare with Faf Du Plessis top-scoring with 30 runs and Najibullah Zadran hitting a timely unbeaten 25.

Delhi Bulls with three consecutive victories and the table toppers, crashed to their first defeat.

In the 16th match of the event, David Miller lived up to his nickname as ‘Killer’ Miller after cracking a breezy 50 off 24 balls with four boundaries and three sixes to help Bangla Tigers post an impressive 137 for 4 in ten overs.

Northern Warriors took up the challenge through Hazratullah Zazai who hit 57 runs off just 20 balls with five boundaries and five sixes. Though Jamesh Neesham tried hard to pull his team to the target with an unbeaten 23, Bangla Tigers held on to their nerves and won the match.

Miller had put on a 67 runs partnership off 29 balls for the fourth wicket with Dasun Shanaka (14n.o). Opener Jordan Cox too hit a quick 35 off 16 balls with three boundaries and three sixes with Kusal Mendis chipping in a ten-ball 20 runs to give Bangla Tigers the challenging total in 10 overs.

Brief scores:

Delhi Bulls 95/8 in 10 overs (James Vince 24, Jason Holder 3-15, Salman Irshad 3-14) lost to Samp Army 96/6 in 9.4 overs (Andries Gous 20, Faf du Plessis 30, Najibullah Zadran 25 n.o, Fazalhaq Farooq 2-17, Dwayne Bravo 2-22).

Bangla Tigers 137/4 in 10 overs (Jordan Cox 35, Kusal Mendis 20, David Miller 50, James Neesham 2-22) defeated Northern Warriors 135/5 in 10 overs (Kennar Lewis 22, Hazratullah Zazai 57, James Neesham 23 n.o, Carlos Brathwaite 2-26) by 2 runs.

–IANS

bsk/