scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Abu Dhabi T10's New York Strikers enters Lanka Premier League as Colombo Strikers

By Agency News Desk

Colombo, May 17 (IANS) The New York Strikers, who finished as runners-up in their first season of the Abu Dhabi T10 last year, on Wednesday announced that they have acquired a franchise in the exciting Lanka Premier League, which will be called Colombo Strikers.

The franchise, owned by Sagar Khanna, has joined Kandy Falcons, Jaffna Kings, Galle Gladiators and Dambulla Aura in the five-team competition.

Sagar Khanna, who owns the Skky Group – a leader in various sectors such as hospitality, retail stores and real estate – made his first foray into cricket by co-founding the New York-based cricket franchise Skky Strikers. Later, he went on to become the sole owner of the franchise. The Skky Strikers witnessed fantastic results in several tournaments in the United States of America before the franchise made its way to Abu Dhabi and Sri Lanka.

Speaking about expanding the franchise’s operations in Sri Lanka, Khanna said, “We have formed a strong connection with our fans in the US and Abu Dhabi and we cannot wait to do the same with the cricket-crazy people of Colombo. The cricket culture in the city and our brand of cricket will certainly make for a very exciting combination. We are eager to bring the indomitable spirit of the Strikers to the cricket fans in Colombo.”

The Colombo Strikers will be in action in the fourth edition of the Lanka Premier League. The tournament is slated to be held in July-August 2023.

–IANS

cs

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
JioCinema's IPL viewership sets new streaming record
Next article
Five-star performance from Ambernath United Atlanta FC sends them top of the table
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Five-star performance from Ambernath United Atlanta FC sends them top of the table

Sports

JioCinema's IPL viewership sets new streaming record

Health & Lifestyle

Decoded: Why does air pollution affect your lungs?

Health & Lifestyle

Apple flagship retails stores in India give accessibility top priority

News

SRK hosts US Ambassador to India in 'Mannat', he says: 'Learning more about film industry in Mumbai'

News

Timothee Chalamet talks about why he took up 'Wonka' role

News

Self-styled godwoman Radhe Ma's son to make OTT debut with Randeep Hooda's 'Inspector Avinash'

Sports

Mohammed Shami is an outstanding bowler, says Ian Bishop

Sports

IPL 2023: To straightaway play in high-pressure situation shows how strong mentally Mohsin is, says Krunal Pandya

Fashion and Lifestyle

Alia Bhatt sits with Korean Pop star IU at Gucci Cruise 2024

News

Manushi Chhillar debuts Cannes red carpet in fairytale white gown

Sports

How the race for Europe stands in LaLiga Santander: Just 2 points separate 7th from 11th

News

Tom Hanks on AI making it possible to continue to appear in films even after his death

News

Chris Gayle on 'Oh Fatima': Great song, great locations and a super collaboration with Arko

Health & Lifestyle

mRNA Covid vax beneficial 3 months after bone marrow transplant: Study

Sports

Sometimes, you have to back your skills, everything cannot be planned: RP Singh on Mohsin

Sports

IPL 2023: Had given up hope of playing cricket at one point, says LSG pacer Mohsin Khan

Health & Lifestyle

Kerala brings in ordinance to ensure protection for staff in health sector

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US