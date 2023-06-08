scorecardresearch
Adam Milne set to return to New Zealand contract list after five years

By Agency News Desk

Auckland, June 8 (IANS) Fast-bowler Adam Milne has been offered a New Zealand Cricket (NZC) central contract for the first time in five years.

Milne’s elevation to the list comes off the back of his most productive international season, in which he appeared 16 times for the Black Caps (11 T20Is and five ODIs) claiming 24 wickets at an average of 24, including a career-best 5-26 in the second T20I against Sri Lanka, the third best T20I figures by a New Zealander.

The 31-year-old, who made his international debut in 2010, was part of the Black Caps’ past two ICC T20 World Cup campaigns.

Coach Gary Stead said Milne’s offer of a central contract was well-deserved and reflected his strong and ongoing commitment to play international cricket for New Zealand, the New Zealand Cricket said in a report on its website on Thursday.

“Adam’s worked exceptionally hard and has shown good resilience over the past few years to be in a position to earn this contract offer,” said Stead.

“He’s always been a top-class bowler and we were impressed by his consistent contributions in the recent home summer and tour of Pakistan.”

Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, and Blair Tickner have been retained after joining last year’s list mid-season, replacing Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme and Martin Guptill — all of whom requested and were granted releases.

Spinner Ajaz Patel, who featured in the list last year but played in just two Tests during the period, has not been offered a central contract.

Boult, while again declining a central contract, has committed to being available for the Black Caps for part of the playing programme and, on that basis, has been offered a casual playing agreement.

Under the terms of the Master Agreement, the players have until June 12 to accept or decline the contract offers.

Players offered central contracts for 2023/24: Finn Allen, Tom Blundell, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Blair Tickner, Neil Wagner, Kane Williamson, Will Young.

–IANS

bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others.
