Adelaide Strikers, Perth Scorchers, Brisbane Heat and Sydney Thunder enter WBBL season nine finals

Melbourne, Nov 26 (IANS) Adelaide Strikers, Perth Scorchers, Brisbane Heat and Sydney Thunder have all secured a finals berth via a top four finish in the league stage of the ninth season of the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL).

The season came down to the wire, with the Perth Scorchers clinging on to second place and a home final after the Sydney Thunder’s loss to the Sydney Sixers by nine wickets in the last game of the regular season. The WACA Ground, the home venue of the second-placed Perth Scorchers, will play host to both The Eliminator (November 28) and The Challenger (November 29).

The Final will be held at the iconic Adelaide Oval, on Saturday, December 2, after defending champions Adelaide Strikers locked in top position with a five-wicket win over the Perth Scorchers on Friday evening.

“Congratulations to the Adelaide Strikers, Perth Scorchers, Brisbane Heat and Sydney Thunder on earning a place in the Weber WBBL|09 Finals series. This has been a fantastic WBBL season, culminating in record crowds at our WBBL Stadium Series this past weekend.”

“Fans have been treated to quality cricket on the field and a brilliant experience off it. This season has been one of the tightest competitions in the League’s history, and we look forward to welcoming fans to the WACA Ground and Adelaide Oval this week to witness what is shaping up to be another epic Finals series,” said Alistair Dobson, Cricket Australia’s General Manager, Big Bash Leagues.

A reserve day also exists for the final only, with the match able to be played on December 3, if needed. There are no reserve days in place for the Eliminator or Challenger games, and if there is a washout, the higher-ranked team will progress to their respective next round.

General public tickets to all Finals matches will go on sale at 12pm local time on Monday, with the members’ ticket sales to happen from 10am local time on the same day.

