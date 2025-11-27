Karan Aujla’s P-POP CULTURE World Tour Hits India in 2026 – Get Ready for the Biggest Punjabi Pop Show

Global Punjabi sensation Karan Aujla is all set to give the biggest live experience as he announces the India leg of his P-POP CULTURE World Tour 2026, presented by Team Innovation. Fresh from creating history as the first Punjabi headliner at Rolling Loud, Aujla gears up for a landmark moment in his career-and for Punjabi music worldwide.

Slated across February and March 2026, the India tour will cover six major cities: New Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chandigarh, Indore, and Bengaluru. Notably, Aujla will headline debut stadium shows in New Delhi and Chandigarh, marking a defining milestone for Punjabi pop culture’s explosive global rise.

The announcement comes on the back of his highly successful 2024 It Was All a Dream India Tour, which saw over 2,00,000 fans attend across seven cities and ten shows. With celeb appearances, high-end production, and unmatched fan turnout, the tour set new standards for Punjabi live entertainment. And now, P-POP CULTURE looks to eclipse those achievements, with projected attendance expected to cross 4,00,000 — perhaps making it the largest Punjabi pop tour in India’s history.

Before coming to India, Aujla will kick-start the world tour with his first headlining show in Abu Dhabi on November 29, 2025, at Etihad Park, expected to draw more than 30,000 fans. Then the global tour will span the U.S., Europe, Asia, Canada, the U.K., and finally India.

Conceived as a fully immersive, cutting-edge live production, the tour will bring together dynamic visuals, genre-bending sound, cultural storytelling and world-class stage design. The show will feature songs from Aujla’s chart-topping album P-POP CULTURE – including “P Pop Culture,” “I Really Do…”, “Boyfriend,” and “MF Gabhru!” – alongside fan favourites like “Admiring You,” “Winning Speech,” and “Softly.” He will be joined on stage by producer Ikky, and celebrity cameos are planned for every city.

Tickets to the Kingfisher Packaged Water Presents P-POP CULTURE India Tour 2026 go live on District, with HSBC pre-sale starting on December 1 and general sales on December 3.