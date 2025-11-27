The Wait is Over! Drishyam 3’s Distribution Rights Sold, Simultaneous Release on the Cards!

Mohanlal’s highly awaited Drishyam 3 is currently in production and is reportedly nearing completion. With filming expected to wrap up soon, a major update has stirred fresh speculation among fans. Panorama Studios, the company behind the Hindi adaptations of the franchise, has officially announced that it has acquired several key rights to the Malayalam sequel.

According to an official note circulating online, Panorama Studios has purchased the exclusive worldwide theatrical rights—both domestic and overseas—along with the digital and airborne rights from Aashirvad Cinemas. While this development marks a significant step forward for the film’s release plans, it has also triggered discussions among fans about whether the Malayalam version may now be aligned with its upcoming remakes.

Earlier reports suggested that all versions of Drishyam 3—Malayalam, Hindi, and Telugu—would release simultaneously. However, neither the Hindi nor Telugu adaptations have entered production yet, whereas Mohanlal’s film is close to the finish line. This contrast has led many to wonder if the Malayalam version will be held back to match the remake timelines.

On the other hand, industry buzz indicates the opposite—that the Malayalam edition may release first, with the remakes following later. As of now, the makers have not issued any official clarification.

Panorama Studios has acquired the entire worldwide Theatrical + Digital Rights of Mohanlal's Drishyam 3 from Aashirvad Cinemas

Drishyam 3 continues the story of Georgekutty, one of Indian cinema’s most iconic characters. The first film, released in 2013, introduced the seemingly ordinary cable TV operator whose life spirals into chaos after Varun Prabhakar, the son of IG Geetha Prabhakar, goes missing. The sequel, released in 2021 on Amazon Prime Video, delved deeper into Georgekutty’s relentless attempts to protect his family from the resurfacing case.

Meanwhile, Mohanlal will next be seen in the bilingual epic Vrusshabha, set for release on December 25, 2025. After wrapping Drishyam 3, the superstar is expected to begin work on a cop-comedy, tentatively titled L365, with Meera Jasmine rumored to play the female lead.