scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

AFC U-17 Asian Cup: Thokchom's dazzling left-footer helps India hold Vietnam 1-1

By Agency News Desk

Pathum Thani (Thailand), June 17 (IANS) A superb goal by defender Malemngamba Thokchom helped India come back from behind to draw 1-1 against Vietnam in their opening Group D match of the AFC U-17 Asian Cup, here on Saturday.

Long Vu had put Vietnam in the lead towards the end of the first half, but India left-back Thokchom equalised in the 69th minute, to salvage a point for India.

India’s next two opponents in the group are Uzbekistan and Japan. The other match in the group between Japan and Uzbekistan too ended in a 1-1 draw.

It was a cautious, yet controlling start by the Blue Colts, who enjoyed possession of the ball for large parts of the play in the Vietnam half.

Early free-kicks on either flank for India meant that Vanlalpeka Guite and Lalpekhlua Ralte could put in dangerous balls into the Vietnam box, but the chances were headed away. The result of a corner by Danny Meitei was the same, when his aerial ball, aimed at Ricky Meetei, landed on a Vietnamese head.

Akash Tirkey had a great chance when he dribbled past two defenders and blasted it goalwards, but the ball went a foot wide. A couple of minutes past the half-hour mark, Vietnam had their first real chance of the game, when Cong Phuong stood over a free kick from close range, but he sent it wide.

However, it was Vietnam, who took the lead against the run of play in the dying minutes of the first half when they cleared a corner by Danny Meitei, and Long Vu darted off past the half-line, to initiate a counter-attack. He swiftly ran into the Indian box and slotted it into the net. Long Vu could have doubled the lead, but his header in added time of the first half crashed against the upright before it was cleared.

India head coach Bibiano Fernandes decided to throw Thanglalsoun Gangte into the fray, as the striker replaced midfielder Akash Tirkey. The Blue Colts began to find their rhythm as the first 10 minutes of the second half came to an end. Danny tried his luck with a back volley, but it was straight at the keeper.

Malemngamba Thokchom had a brilliant chance after an alert Danny Meitei left a Guite pass. Thokchom darted through from the left and unleashed a kick but it only bulged the side netting.

A little over the hour mark, Gangte had the perfect chance when he was played through by Guite, but Vietnam keeper Bao Ngoc had his line covered. The India substitute’s subsequent effort from the rebound went wide.

Left-back Thokchom drew India level with 21 minutes left on the clock, when his stunning left-footed effort from long range spectacularly nestled into the top corner, giving Ngoc no chance.

The tempo of the game ebbed again after Thokchom’s goal, as Vietnam began to enjoy a goodly possession of the ball. It took some desperate defending by Ricky and Surajkumar Singh to keep the opponents out.

The tide turned again in the last five minutes when India looked to have the greater initiative. A little interplay between Guite and Thokchom on the left, and the former had a free line to cross it into the box. However, the cross went wide.

India had a great opportunity to take the lead deep into added time when a cross by captain Korou Singh was attacked by Gangte, but the shot was saved. Substitute Omang Dodum got on the rebound but volleyed it wide.

–IANS

bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
National Inter-State Athletics: Jyothi Yarraji adds 100m hurdles title to her kitty as 12 more athletes book Asian Games berth
This May Also Interest You
Sports

National Inter-State Athletics: Jyothi Yarraji adds 100m hurdles title to her kitty as 12 more athletes book Asian Games berth

Sports

Sitwala impresses but settles for silver in billiards event in Australia

Sports

PHL 2023: Telugu Talons secure resounding win against Rajasthan Patriots

Sports

Intercontinental Cup Final: Tough Lebanon stand between India and glory (preview)

Sports

ODI WC Qualifiers: Significance of the event cannot be overstated, says Mpumelelo Mbangwa

Sports

Hockey stars from Odisha felicitated for their performances at Men's Junior Asia Cup

Technology

Metaverse may help tackle global warming: Study

Sports

National Shotgun Selection Trials: Kynan, Manisha on top in Trap trials

Sports

Youth Men's National Boxing: Vishesh stuns Asian junior champion Krrish Pal to enter semis

News

KRG Studios acquires world theatrical rights of the Malayalam film ‘VALATTY – A Tale of Tails’

Sports

Over 900 budding athletes shortlisted for AFI junior talent identification programme starting next week

Sports

ODI WC Qualifier: If we don't qualify for the main event, we go a step lower, says Carl Hooper

News

Ahimsa Entertainment to distribute Thalapathy Vijay’s much awaited ‘LEO’ in UK & Europe

Technology

NASA's Juno mission captures lightning on Jupiter

Sports

Indonesia Open: Satwik/Chirag seal maiden entry into final of BWF Super 1000 event; Prannoy loses (Ld)

News

Eva Longoria says 'Desperate Housewives' would be cancelled today for its controversial themes

Technology

Understanding the perils of online gaming and a call for regulation

Technology

Millions hooked to mobile games; India to become $7bn market by 2025

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US