AIFF signs MoU with Manipur govt to build footballing facilities in state

Imphal, March 29 (IANS) The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Manipur government to create world-class footballing facilities in the state.

The MoU was signed ahead of the Tri-nation international football tournament’s deciding encounter. The Indian team on Tuesday night registered a 2-0 victory over higher-ranked Kyrgyzstan to win the Tri-national trophy with an all-win record and without conceding a goal.

Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey, Chief Minister N Biren Singh, state Sports Minister Govindas Konthoujam, MLAs RK Imo Singh and Shri Arunkumar Thangjam along with AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey, Secretary General Dr. Shaji Prabhakaran and All Manipur Football Association president M Ratan Kumar Singh were present on the occasion.

“Manipur deserves a bigger initiative. The honourable chief minister being a former footballer is of huge help. He has a great commitment to taking football in this state ahead,” said AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey.

We are collaborating with the Manipur government and will provide the best support possible from our side. I’m hopeful that the All-India Football Federation and the Manipur government will make a big difference to Indian football with this project,” he added.

AIFF Secretary General Shaji Prabhakaran said,”Manipur has made history by holding a senior international tournament for men for the first time. The success of these matches proved that the people of Manipur have football in their blood. At the same time, it also proves what great height the game can reach in this state.”

“We are joining hands with the Manipur government to take things forward. We’ll set up a Centre for Excellence to produce elite players. We’re very hopeful that once it becomes operational, many more talents will emerge from the state. They will not only reach the national platform but will succeed at the global level too,” he added.

–IANS

ak/