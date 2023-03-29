scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Alcaraz beats Paul to stay on course for 'Sunshine Double' triumph

By News Bureau

Miami, March 29 (IANS) The defending champion and World no. 1 Carlos Alcaraz produced a scintillating performance to enter the quarterfinal of the Miami Open, beating American Tommy Paul 6-4, 6-4 to earn his ninth consecutive win.

The Spaniard is aiming to become the youngest player to win the ‘Sunshine Double’ this week after lifting his third ATP Masters 1000 crown in Indian Wells earlier this month.

“I’m going to be focused on me, just on me, to play my game. As I said, I have a lot of time to enjoy, to play, to relax, to smile on court. That’s the key of everything for me,” said Alcaraz, who lifted his third career Masters 1000 two weeks ago in Indian Wells, after his game on Tuesday night.

“I try not to think about that but it’s difficult. You know, it’s something that I really want it. I want to be part of those few players that made the Sunshine Double,” he added.

The 19-year-old, who needs to capture his third title of the season in Miami to remain at No. 1 in the ATP Rankings, will have to face another American player, World No. 10 Taylor Fritz in the quarterfinals. This will be the first time they play each other.

“I played a really great match and I hope to play the same level in the quarterfinal. I moved well and defended well and I counter-attacked and I think if I play at that same level I will have a lot of chances to get through,” Alcaraz said.

Paul defeated Alcaraz in their only previous ATP head-to-head meeting in Montreal last year and entered the clash high in confidence, having earned 16 tour-level wins this season.

Competing in the fourth round in Miami for the first time, the Australian Open semifinalist, Paul, was unable to match Alcaraz’s intensity, however, with the Spaniard forcing the 16th seed into errors with his depth and weight of shot from the baseline.

Alcaraz struck the ball with full commitment, hitting 22 winners compared to nine from Paul and was sharp moving forward, winning 12 of 13 net points to improve to 17-1 on the season.

–IANS

bc/ak

Previous article
Jason Momoa thinks 'Aquaman' isn't going anywhere, will be a part of new DCU
Next article
Messi nets hat-trick as Argentina rout Curacao
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Messi nets hat-trick as Argentina rout Curacao

News

Jason Momoa thinks 'Aquaman' isn't going anywhere, will be a part of new DCU

News

Ravi Teja-starrer 'Tiger Nageswara Rao' to release on October 20

News

Terence Lewis praises young talents for bringing variety in their dance

News

Shilpa Rao and Faridkot’s soulful melody ‘Numaani’ will pull at your heart strings! Presented by T-Series, the song is out now!

News

Chitrangda Singh on working with Sara Ali Khan: I messaged Saif Ali Khan

News

Jayaraaj, Suresh Gopi team up 27 yrs after ‘Kaliyattam’ for their next untitled film

News

Nicolas Cage used to get slapped by fans at airport

Fashion and Lifestyle

Kareena Kapoor Khan flaunts her beauty in orange bodycon dress also cuts shoe shaped cake

Health & Lifestyle

Unclean fuel, fast-food culture behind heart diseases in India: IIT Mandi

News

Chahat Vig to make acting debut with 'Gumraah'

News

Priyanka Chopra’s manager Anjula Acharia recollects Bollywood biggies advising against working with actress

Fashion and Lifestyle

Parineeti turns pink when asked about Raghav Chadha wedding rumours

Fashion & Lifestyle

BTS Jungkook flaunts his sexy tattoos in denim outfits

News

Anupama Kuwar takes almost 90 mins to get dressed for her role in ‘Baalveer 3’

Sports

IPL 2023: Gayle, de Villiers, Raina, Kumble, Morgan, Zaheer part of expert panel

News

Big B shares video of 5 planets aligned in straight line

Health & Lifestyle

New ultra-thin sensor may help you detect Covid & flu in just 10 secs

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US