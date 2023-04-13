scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

All India FIDE Rating Chess: Shanmukha Pulli triumphs in a three-way tie

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, April 13 (IANS) In a tournament of turnarounds and surprises, eighth seed Shanmukha Pulli, who was never favoured to be in contention for the crown, emerged the champion of the 6th SBI Life All India FIDE Rating Chess Championship, which concluded at the Russian Cultural Center.

Starting the last round as the joint overnight leader with the favourite, Arnav Kheredekar, this 24-year old from Andhra Pradesh drew his last round quickly with Darsh Shetty and ended in a three-way tie at the top with the remaining results going his way. Kheredekar lost to IM Viramaditya Kulkarni and Aayush Shirodkar lost to Sauravh Khhedekar.

Vikramaditya, Sauravh and Shanmukha finished with a score of 7.5/9, however, the tie-breaker favoured Shanmukha and he was declared the champion of the tournament. He bagged the glittering SBI Life trophy and a cash award of Rs.75,000.

The second and third prizes were won by IM Vikramaditya Kulkarni and FM Sauravh Khherderkar, who took home Rs.50,000 and Rs 30,000 respectively.

Arnav Kherderkar, who missed the championship by a whisker had to be content with fourth place and an award of Rs.20,000, while the fifth prize went to Darsh Shetty who bagged Rs.15,000.

The best female prize was awarded to Mysha Perwez and the best-unrated player prize was won by Divyesh Bhattacharya.

A total cash award of Rs.3.00 lakh and 30 trophies were awarded to the winners by Nishikant Shukla, Regional Manager of SBI Life.

The tournament was conducted by Indian Chess School under the aegis of the All India Chess Federation and Maharashtra Chess Association. The performance of the players would be taken into account by FIDE to determine their ratings.

–IANS

bsk

Previous article
IPL 2023: Really enjoyed the composure showed by Sandeep Sharma, says Ravichandran Ashwin
Next article
Vidyut Jammwal raises the fitness bar with new calisthenics tricks
This May Also Interest You
Fashion and Lifestyle

Aditya Roy Kapur eats half kg ice cream in one sitting on his cheat day

Technology

$500K worth Apple products, including 436 iPhones, stolen from US store

Sports

CWC Qualifier Play-off: Three players hit with charges after intense USA v Jersey clash

Sports

Rounak's fifer helps Golden Eagle beat Academy of Excellence in Budhram Rajput Memorial

News

Hema Malini travels by metro, auto rickshaw in Mumbai

Technology

Google to shut Nest Secure, Dropcam in 2024

News

Pooja Hegde responds to 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' trailer trolling

Health & Lifestyle

Calcutta HC seeks Bengal govt's report on preparedness to combat silicosis

Sports

IPL 2023: 'It was about cashing in, getting in right positions and executing', says Pooran after his 19-ball 62

Sports

Neeraj Chopra to begin Diamond League defence in Doha

News

Hip-hop girls group XG drop 'Shooting Star' remix featuring rapper Rico Nasty

Sports

IPL 2023: Buttler hits 52 but clinical bowling helps CSK restrict Rajasthan Royals to 175/8

Sports

Spain defeat China in Women's World Cup warm-up

Technology

Pegasus-style spyware attack hit journalists, politicians via iPhone exploits

Sports

Three int'l teams to compete in Air Force hockey meet

Sports

IPL 2023: All-round Krunal Pandya takes Lucknow to comfortable five-wicket win over SRH (Ld)

Sports

Ten Hag confirms Rashford to miss "several games" with groin injury

Fashion and Lifestyle

Taapsee Pannu’s washboard abs leave the Internet amazed

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US