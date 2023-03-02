Alvaro Rodriguez saves a point for Real Madrid and becomes the youngest derby goalscorer in the 21st century

New Delhi, March 2 (IANS) Alvaro Rodriguez was the name on the lips of all Real Madrid fans this weekend, despite playing less than 20 minutes in Madrid Derby draw against Atletico de Madrid.

After marking his debut last weekend with an assist in Los Blancos’ 2-0 win at CA Osasuna, Alvaro scored his first LaLiga Santander goal this weekend against Real Madrid’s city rivals no less, just as a certain Raul Gonzalez did almost 30 years ago back in 1994, salvaging a hard-fought point for Carlo Ancelotti’s side and keeping the title race alive.

Alvaro’s headed goal made him the youngest goalscorer in the history of the Madrid Derby in the 21st century (18 years 226 days), beating out Gonzalo Higuaín’s record (19 years 76 days) which had stood since February 2007 but still behind Raul, who’s debut goal for the club came in a derby clash at the age of just 17 years and 131 days.

–IANS

cs