Anshu Malik extends support to junior wrestlers in protest against Asian Games selection trial exemptions

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, July 20 (IANS) Indian wrestler Anshu Malik on Thursday expressed her support for the junior grapplers, who are protesting against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) ad-hoc committee’s decision to exempt Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia from selection trials for the upcoming Asian Games 2023.

On Tuesday, the WFI ad-hoc panel granted Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Punia (65kg) and two-time world championships medallist Vinesh (53kg) exemption from appearing in the selection trials for the upcoming Asian Games 2023.

The other wrestlers are set to compete in selection trials on July 22 and 23 to secure their spots in the Indian squad.

A number of junior wrestlers, including the current U20 World Champion Antim Panghal, have raised concerns about the perceived “unfair” exemption of Vinesh and Bajrang from the selection trials.

Now, Anshu, who became the first Indian female wrestler to win the silver medal in the women’s 57 kg event at the 2021 World Wrestling Championships, threw her weight behind the junior wrestlers.

“An athlete’s biggest dream is to play for the country in the Olympics and Asian Games by winning medals and making the countrymen proud. But what if the rights of those players are killed?” Anshu tweeted.

“The demand for selection trials by junior players is absolutely correct, and it is their right. I support the demand of the junior wrestlers,” the tweet further read.

The 19-year-old Antim, who competes in the 53kg weight category, earlier on Wednesday lashed out at the WFI ad-hoc committee’s shocking decision and asked about the criteria for trials exemption.

Antim even recalled a similar incident from the Commonwealth Games trials last year and stated that she experienced unfair treatment during the trials for Birmingham as well.

“Even in the Commonwealth Games trial, I had a 3-3 bout with her. Then, too, I was cheated. I said, ‘koi nahin (it’s okay), I will try to qualify for the Olympics by going to the (Hangzhou) Asian Games’. But now they are saying they will send Vinesh (to Asian Games). This is not done,” the 19-year-old said in a video posted on social media.

Notably, Antim and Under-23 Asian Champion Sujeet Kalkal on Wednesday challenged the direct entry given to the two wrestlers in the court.

The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked the ad-hoc panel responsible to run WFI’s day-to-today affairs to clarify the reasons behind exempting wrestlers Vinesh and Bajrang from the Asian Games trials.

