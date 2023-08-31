scorecardresearch
Antwerp beat AEK Athens to reach UEFA Champions League group stage

By Agency News Desk

Athens, Aug 31 (IANS) Belgian champions Antwerp clinched a 2-1 victory over Greece’s AEK Athens in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League playoffs in Athens, advancing to the group stage for the first time.

Gyrano Kerk netted the opening goal for Antwerp in the 73rd minute, just seven minutes after coming onto the field at the bustling Arena stadium, reports Xinhua.

In the 90th minute, Sergio Araujo managed to level the score for the Greek hosts. However, merely five minutes afterward, Michel-Ange Balikwisha of Antwerp headed in the deciding goal.

Earlier, Antwerp had edged out AEK Athens 1-0 in the first leg of the playoffs on August 22.

–IANS

