Anurag Thakur becomes first person to register for Delhi Half Marathon 2023

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Aug 2 (IANS) Union Sports minister Anurag Singh Thakur on Wednesday registered as the first participant for the Delhi Half Marathon 2023.

Procam International announced the opening of registrations for the World Athletics Gold Label Race, set to be held on October 15.

Commenting on the event, Anurag Thakur stated, “I am happy to register for the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon and I am looking forward to witness thousands of people participating in the event. I would encourage one and all to register for the event and promote the Fit India Movement. Organizing an event for 18 years is equivalent to scoring a century. The longevity of the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon showcases the popularity of the event among the people of India and the world.”

Touted as one of the fastest Half Marathons in the world, the USD 268,000 prize money event, will be flagged off from the iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. The best athletes from across the world will compete alongside India’s elite and amateur runners in the heart of the capital.

–IANS

cs

