scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Anurag Thakur chairs 'Chintan Shivir' of Ministers of Youth Affairs & Sports of States and UTs in Manipur

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, April 27 (IANS) Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) Anurag Singh Thakur chaired the ‘Chintan Shivir’ of Ministers of Youth Affairs & Sports of States and UTs in Imphal, Manipur.

During the two-day Shivir, ministers and representatives from various States and Union Territories had a detailed discussion on ways to strengthen the overall sports ecosystem in the country. Representatives of the participating states had intense deliberations on various aspects, including, Issues and Challenges in Sports Governance, Improving engagement among stakeholders in the Sports Sector, Overview of Khelo India and other Schemes of the Government of India and Restructuring the Youth Festivals, among others.

More than hundred invitees from various States, Union Territories and the Ministry of Youth Affairs attended the unique two-day Chintan Shivir and put forward their views and ideas on empowering Indian Youth, making the nation fitter and making India into one of the biggest sporting powers in the world.

On day one of the Shivir, the attendees were also addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi via an online video message. During his address the PM underlined the need to have more competitions at the local level so that young players get a chance to hone their competitive skills and asked the Ministers to ensure that no sporting talent is overlooked.

Post PM’s address Union Sports Minister reiterated his message and said, “Both state and the central government need to come together for the promotion of sport and have an open discussion for the advancement of sports and our athletes.”

“The vision of Prime Minister to foster Co-operative Federalism is very well reflected in this (Chintan Shivir) where one can see what each state is doing in the field of sport and adapt the best practices. Successful models can be replicated in other states for best overall results and for the benefit of athletes.”

Agreeing with the Union Sports Minister’s views, Minister of State, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports Nisith Pramanik added, “I want to thank the Prime Minister from the bottom of my heart for coming up with schemes such as Khelo India and Target Olympic Podium Scheme, as every year it helps us find sporting talents from all across the country, including athletes from the remotest part of the country. It is schemes like these which help athletes reach their dreams of progressing from grassroots to the (Olympic) podium and help scout talent from even the smallest of villages.”

This Chintan Shivir where Sports and Youth Affairs Ministers of all states and UTs participated, was the second edition of such a conference. Anurag Thakur had also chaired a two-day National Conference of the Ministers of Youth Affairs and Sports of States and Union Territories in Kevadia, Gujarat, last year.

–IANS

cs

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
Amazon shuts down health-focused Halo division, lays off employees
Next article
Manchester City beat Arsenal to take big step towards Premier League title
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Amitav Ghosh's next book on opium's dark history arrives on July 15

Sports

'She still wants me to join Army or get a govt job': I-League winner Lhungdim yet to impress his mother

Sports

Night sessions brought forward half hour at French Open

News

Leaked pic from ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’ shows Randeep Hooda in jail clothes, shackle

Sports

IPL 2023: Siraj is one of the best in the world at the moment, says RCB bowling coach Griffith

News

Planet Marathi Group to launch Marathi digital news vertical

Fashion n Lifestyle

Shehnaaz Gill flaunts her beauty in floral gown as she turns showstopper

Health & Lifestyle

Covid driving telemedicine, RPM market growth: Report: Report

News

Pallavi Nanda: World Designing Forum’s free education for fashion

Technology

IIT Guwahati team develops liquid marbles for controlled medicine delivery

News

‘Elemental’ to premiere at the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival

Sports

12 held in Ahmedabad for betting on IPL matches with foreign currency

Health & Lifestyle

Mass gatherings are Covid superspreaders: KGMU Experts

Technology

Girl born with joint urethra, vagina & rectum treated successfully

Technology

Vattikuti Foundation announces global robotic surgery innovation competition

Sports

Stuttgart Open: Swiatek advances to final after injured Jabeur retires, to face Sabalenka

Sports

'Serious allegations': SC issues notice on wrestlers' plea for sexual harassment case against WFI chief

Technology

Google AI chatbot Bard now helps people generate, debug code

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US