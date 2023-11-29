APC elect new Asian Paralympic Committee Board at 2023 General Assembly

Riyadh, Nov 29 (IANS) The Asian Paralympic Committee’s General Assembly on Wednesday elected the new Executive Board who will serve until 2027.

President Majid Rashed was standing unopposed and was elected for a third term. Jai-Jun Chong who is also an IPC Governing Board member from the Republic of Korea was elected to Vice President alongside Adbulraheem Alshiekh from Saudi Arabia who had served one term as Member at Large.

Mu Ming-Chu from Chinese Taipei was elected as the Chair of the Women in Sport Committee and Naoe Yasuoka (Japan) and Shaikh Mohamed Bin Duaij Al Khalifa (Bahrain) were elected to the final two Member at Large positions.

Earlier in the week, the Athletes’ Committee who were elected at the Hangzhou Asian Para Games met and elected Japan’s wheelchair rugby player Hiroyuki Misaka as their new chairperson.

The Asian Paralympic Committee (APC) Conference and General Assembly took place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from November 25 to 28 with around 150 delegates from 39 member nations gathering to chart plans and initiatives for the region’s Paralympic Movement for the next three years.

The two-day conference was followed by the APC General Assembly and elections, where delegates elected the APC’s new Board of Executives for the 2023-2027 term.

Addressing the General Assembly following the elections, President Rashed thanked the previous board for their hard work and stated that they had set a high standard. He congratulated the new Board and stated that he looked forward to working with them and he was sure that they would continue to raise standards for the Asian Paralympic Committee.

–IANS

hs/