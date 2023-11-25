scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Argentina beat Brazil in U17 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals

By Agency News Desk

Jakarta, Nov 25 (IANS) Argentina stunned Brazil 3-0 here on Friday at the Jakarta International Stadium (JIS) to enter the Under-17 FIFA World Cup semifinals, thanks to a hat-trick scored by Claudio Echeverri.

The Albiceleste maintained dominance in possession with a total of 18 shots at goal, compared to the Brazilian squad’s 14 shots, reports Xinhua.

In Tuesday’s semifinals, Argentina is set to face Germany, which earlier earned a hard-fought victory against Spain, winning 1-0 after a goal from Paris Brunner’s penalty kick in the 64th minute.

The game also took place at JIS stadium with Spain dominating possession, notching up 22 shots, as compared to Germany’s five.

Spain’s goalkeeper Raul Jimenez received a red card after committing a hard foul on the German midfielder in the 101st minute.

–IANS

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Aniruddh Dave believes in 'not giving up' and 'keep going'
Next article
Barca coach Xavi offers solution to packed fixtures
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US