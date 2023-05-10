scorecardresearch
Argentina boss Scaloni only wants to see Messi 'happy'

By Agency News Desk

Buenos Aires, May 10 (IANS) Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni said he is unperturbed about where Lionel Messi plays next season, adding that his only concern is whether the 35-year-old is happy.

Messi’s contract at Paris Saint-Germain expires on June 30 and he has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia after being photographed in Riyadh with his family last week, reports Xinhua.

The Argentina captain was subsequently suspended by PSG for making the trip without the club’s knowledge and missing a training session.

“Let him go to where he will feel comfortable with his teammates and the club’s fans,” Scaloni was quoted as saying by Argentina’s media.

“The matter does not affect us as a national team as long as he’s happy when he joins us and we need him to be happy.”

Messi’s suspension was shortened after he apologized to teammates and the forward returned to training in the French capital on Monday.

His father and agent, Jorge Messi, has denied any deal with another club and said his son’s future would be decided at the end of the current European season.

Agency News Desk
