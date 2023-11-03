scorecardresearch
Argentine manager Alfaro takes charge of Costa Rica

San Jose, Nov 3 (IANS) Argentine manager Gustavo Alfaro has been appointed head coach of Costa Rica’s national team on a deal that runs until the 2026 World Cup, the Central American country’s football federation said on Thursday, reports Xinhua.

The 61-year-old replaces Colombian Luis Fernando Suarez, who was sacked in July after a poor run of results.

“Taking this position with the Costa Rica team is a great honor for me and I’m motivated to do the best job I can,” Alfaro said in a statement published on the federation’s website.

Alfaro has been out of work since parting ways with Ecuador following last year’s World Cup in Qatar.

His first game in charge of Los Ticos will be the CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal first leg against Panama in San Jose on November 16.

“I’ve been waiting for almost a year to coach again and now I have the great privilege and responsibility of leading this team,” he said.

“I hope that together we can build a team that represents the people and makes Costa Rica proud,” Alfaro added.

–IANS

