scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Arjun Maini & team take class victory for HRT at World Challenge Europe Race

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, June 4 (IANS) The Haupt Racing Team of Arjun Maini of India, Sébastien Baud of France and Hubert Haupt of Germany crossed the finish line first in their class and 14th overall in the Mercedes-AMG GT3 #79 in the second round of the Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe at the Circuit Paul Ricard 1000 Km.

The Haupt Racing Team laid the foundation for their success at the Circuit Paul Ricard in the

60-minute qualifying session over the weekend.

In the top-class field of 57 cars, the trio secured 19th place on the grid — which also meant second position (P2) in the Bronze Cup with its 18 cars.

Start driver Hubert Haupt completed a sovereign double stint and made up some positions. After almost two hours of driving he handed over to Sébastien Baud in 14th position – who had come for his home race with a lot of support from his family.

Final driver Arjun Maini was always on course for the class podium — and just a few minutes before the end of the six-hour race benefited from the retirement of a competitor, thus clinching the first win of the season for the team from Drees, which also meant fourteenth place overall.

The next race of the Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe will take place at the Crowdstrike 24 hours of Spa from June 29 to July 2.

Hubert Haupt, team owner HRT/Haupt Racing Team #79 said. “We are super happy with the victory and have now also taken the lead in the class. It´s a dream result. Top performance of the team and all drivers — it was amazing. Now we just have to make sure that we also achieve a good result at the 24-hour race in Spa.”

After the race, Arjun Maini, Haupt Racing Team #79, said, “It was a tough race – but everything worked out for us this time. Everyone did a mega job and it’s a deserved result for the whole team, which has been trying to win the class since last year. This is the Third Podium this year with the team and we are definitely looking to have good Seasons with the Team HRT across the Championships.”

–IANS

bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
'KGF' makers Hombale Films hail ace director Prashanth Neel on his b'day
Next article
Litton Das to captain Bangladesh in upcoming one-off Test against Afghanistan
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Tribal woman delivers birth in ambulance in Kerala's Idukki

Sports

Litton Das to captain Bangladesh in upcoming one-off Test against Afghanistan

News

'KGF' makers Hombale Films hail ace director Prashanth Neel on his b'day

News

Mutual Admiration Society: Sudhir Mishra, Saqib all praise for each other

Sports

Bowling in death overs for Rajasthan Royals boosted my confidence, helped me improve: Yuzvendra Chahal

Health & Lifestyle

Study finds common sleep hormone pill can worsen bowel inflammation

Sports

Afghanistan penalised 20% match fee for slow over-rate in first ODI against Sri Lanka

Sports

National 2W Racing C'ship: Double delight for Rajiv Sethu, Mathana Kumar, Vignesh Goud

News

Greta Gerwig compares 'Barbie' to disco

Sports

Junior World Cup Shooting: Abhinav, Gautami win India's second gold at Suhl Junior World Cup

Sports

Asian U-20 Athletics C'ships: Rezoana Mallick, Bharatpreet win gold in Yecheon

News

Chiranjeevi's 'Bhola mania' has arrived

News

Britney Spears: 'Gained weight, but at least I have a b*** now'

Sports

Athletics: Amlan Borgohain clinches gold at Flanders Cup in Antwerp

Sports

Women's Junior Asia Cup: Indian junior women's hockey team ready for Malaysian challenge

News

Michael Keaton thought nobody wanted to see his 'Batman'

Health & Lifestyle

Vegan men considered less suitable for 'masculine jobs': Study

Sports

WTC Final: Michael Neser named as replacement for Josh Hazlewood in Australia's squad

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US