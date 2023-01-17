scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

ASBC U22 Asian Boxing attracts twice as many participants for 2023

By News Bureau

Lausanne, Jan 17 (IANS) The second edition of the ASBC U22 Men’s and Women’s Asian Boxing Championships will take place in Bangkok from January 17-26.

In total, 243 athletes from the continent are registered to participate in the opening event of 2023, the International Boxing Association (IBA) said in a statement.

As many as 21 countries, including Kazakhstan, Mongolia, Nepal, Kyrgyzstan, Thailand, Tajikistan, Kuwait, India, Cambodia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Iraq, Uzbekistan, the Philippines, Singapore, Laos, China, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Malaysia, Sri Lanka are sending their best boxers to bring medals and trophies back to their countries.

Boxers who have already proved themselves as the strongest athletes for their age group are ready to shine at the upcoming Asian Boxing Championships.

Confirmed boxers include Men’s World Boxing Championships 2021 bronze medallist, Saengphet Thanarat from Thailand, the ASBC Asian Youth Boxing Championships 2022 silver medallist, Yokubov Abdurahim from Tajikistan, the IBA Youth Men´s & Women´s World Championships 2022 silver medallist, Yokubov Abdurahim from Tajikistan, ASBC Asian Junior Championship 2019 winner Kalpana Kalpana from India, and many other talented boxers.

The previous ASBC U22 Asian Boxing Championships was held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan last year with 109 participants from 12 countries. The host country earned 16 titles in 2022, with Mongolia, Japan and Tajikistan also joining the winners’ list.

–IANS

cs

Previous article
Aus Open: Sabalenka, Garcia and Pliskova cruise into second round
Next article
Ultimate Kho Kho takes a giant leap in viewership with massive 164m reach
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Ultimate Kho Kho takes a giant leap in viewership with massive 164m reach

Sports

Aus Open: Sabalenka, Garcia and Pliskova cruise into second round

Technology

VC firm Z3Partners closes Rs 550 cr fund to invest in early-growth startups

Technology

Over 1,600 tech employees being fired a day on average in Jan

Technology

Darwinbox, Microsoft join hands to elevate employee experience

Sports

Thailand overcomes Vietnam to retain ASEAN football title

Sports

Bundesliga: Leipzig's ball robber Konrad Laimer to meet his future Bayern teammates

Lyrics

Shehzada – Munda Sona Hoon Main Song Lyrics starring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon

Technology

Drop class-action severance lawsuit, judge tells sacked Twitter employees

Technology

Google's Clock app now lets users record alarm sounds

Sports

ILT20: Robin Uthappa becomes first player to receive Green Belt after his fantastic innings of 79 runs off 46 balls

Sports

Andrey Rublev defeats Dominic Thiem in Melbourne Opener

Technology

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 may feature 108MP camera, S Pen slot

Technology

Apple may launch new MacBook Pro on Jan 17

Sports

UP wrestler operated upon for complex ligament injury

Health & Lifestyle

Over 37.67 mn people vaccinated for Covid-19 in Myanmar

Health & Lifestyle

China's Covid death data underestimate true toll: Report

Sports

Indian women's hockey team registers stellar 5-1 win over South Africa

Sports

ILT20: Vince scores half-century as Gulf Giants beat Dubai Capitals by 6 wickets

News

Pallavi Joshi injured on sets of ‘The Vaccine War’ in Hyd

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US