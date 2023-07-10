scorecardresearch
Ashes 2023: Anderson has lacked impact; won't pick him for 3rd Test, says Michael Vaughan

By Agency News Desk

London, July 2 (IANS) Former England captain Michael Vaughan feels that James Anderson has not looked in any kind of rhythm and lacked the required zip in his bowling in the ongoing Ashes series, saying that he would leave out veteran pacer for the third Test at Headingley in Leeds, which starts on July 6.

The seasoned English pacer picked up only one wicket in the opening Test at Edgbaston. In the ongoing Test at Lord’s, he has claimed one scalp in each innings. The 40-year-old, who is known for his exceptional fielding, surprisingly let go of two catches.

“There are three Tests to go after this and he certainly can’t play everyone. I’ll be leaving him out next week. He’s just had no impact, he’s an incredible performer but you see him drop catches in the field. I’ve not seen that from Jimmy Anderson, he’s so sharp in the field.

His bowling has just lacked that zip and if England are going to turn to the short ball theory, surely they are going to have to go to a Mark Wood with a little bit of extra pace,” Vaughan told Cricbuzz.

The 48-year-old further said the legendary player could still contribute to England’s efforts but currently requires a breather after bowling in the two Tests on the trot.

“Not saying Jimmy is done. Miss next week, potentially play at Old Trafford, his home ground, in the 4th Test. Just give him a week off. He’s 41 years of age; he probably needs a little breather after bowling two Tests on the trot on absolute placid surfaces,” Vaughan said.

“He’s coming to the end. He’ll hope he can have one more say and hope his team can win and go 1-1. But even if they do that, I’ve seen enough this week that he just needs a breather, potentially give him a rest and then play him at Old Trafford,” he added.

Having played in his 181st Test match, Anderson has established himself as the third-highest wicket-taker in the history of Test cricket. With an impressive record of 688 wickets at an average of 26.21, he has proven his exceptional skills as a bowler.

