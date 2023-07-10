scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Ashes 2023: Bairstow's dismissal will galvanise England in comeback bid, says Brendon McCullum

By Agency News Desk

London, July 4 (IANS) England head coach Brendon McCullum believes the controversial dismissal of Jonny Bairstow on Day 5 of the second Ashes Test at Lord’s will only “galvanise” the hosts as they look to win the crucial third Test, starting on July 6 at Headingley, Leeds.

On the final day of the second Ashes Test, Bairstow, under the assumption that the ball had been declared dead and the over had ended, unintentionally vacated his crease as wicketkeeper Alex Carey launched a throw towards the stumps, resulting in his dismissal.

The dismissal proved to be a game-changer, as the hosts were defeated by 43 runs to fall into a 0-2 deficit in the best-of-five series.

“I don’t know if it’s anger but the unit is galvanised. There are times as a coach where you’ve got to reduce emotion because it’s going to bubble over and you can make poor decisions, but there’s times when you allow emotion to go because it’s going to galvanise the unit,” McCullum was quoted by BBC.

“That’s what I felt this emotion did for the side. I looked around the group and the guys were a little upset. If that helps us to win those key moments in the next Test, then I’m all for it,” he added.

McCullum further expressed his confidence that England can still win the series despite facing a 0-2 deficit.

“3-2 has a nice ring to it. We’ve got to polish up a couple of the areas where the game has sat on a knife-edge and we haven’t been able to grab it. We do talk a lot about being able to absorb pressure, identifying when the time is to put pressure back on, being courageous enough to do so.”

“There’s times when you will get it wrong, you can’t play the perfect game. All we will encourage guys to do is make the decisions that they feel are right at that point in time. I don’t think we are far away – the margins of the Test matches suggest that.

“We have to make sure morale stays high, the unit is galvanised and we adapt to conditions we are presented with at Headingley as quickly as we can. If we do that, we will give ourselves the best chance,” he said.

–IANS

bc/cs

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Ashes 2023: 'We will check him and work it out', says McCullum on Ollie Pope's shoulder injury
Next article
Newell's extend unbeaten run in Argentine top flight
This May Also Interest You
Sports

'Wouldn't be surprised if Djokovic ends up with nine or 10 Wimbledon titles': Mats Wilander

Sports

Chamari Athapaththu becomes first Sri Lanka player to top Women's ODI player rankings

Sports

Wang Chuqin becomes new men's world No. 1 in table tennis

Sports

Travis Head reveals Bairstow almost stumped him in Ashes opener

Sports

Newell's extend unbeaten run in Argentine top flight

Sports

Ashes 2023: 'We will check him and work it out', says McCullum on Ollie Pope's shoulder injury

Sports

Hockey India names 20-member women’s team for Germany tour, four-nation tournament in Spain

Sports

Gujarat Giants completes NYP trials for PKL's Season 10

Sports

'When did I bowl with new ball…': Ben Stokes' reply on Australian media 'crybaby' jibe

Sports

Jr Women National: Odisha secure place in quarterfinals

Sports

Paulinho joins Atletico Mineiro on permanent deal

Sports

China's Wang reaches second round at Wimbledon, Zheng ousted by Siniakova

Sports

West Indies Women's squad announced for T20I series against Ireland

Sports

Montreal Tigers are all set to roar louder in this edition of Global T20, says head coach Dav Whatmore

Sports

Argentina's World Cup-winning goalie Emiliano Martinez reaches Kolkata

Sports

Wimbledon: Djokovic overcomes sluggish start to advance; Rublev, Musetti in 2nd round (roundup)

Sports

Chefs de Mission Seminar of Asian Para Games held in Hangzhou

Sports

Wimbledon: Swiatek overcomes China's Zhu; Pegula, Garcia too reach second round (women's roundup)

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US