scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Ashes 2023: Copeland backs Murphy to be Lyon’s replacement if veteran spinner is ruled out

By Agency News Desk

London, June 30 (IANS) Former Australia cricketer Trent Copeland believes Todd Murphy is the perfect replacement for injured Nathan Lyon should the veteran off-spinner be ruled out from the remainder of the Ashes series.

On Day Two, Lyon was running in to take a catch of Ben Duckett off the bowling of Cameron Green in the leg-side after tea in the 37th over, when he pulled up sharply while running towards the ball.

The injury was so serious that Lyon had to go off the field by taking the support of a member of the Australian team’s medical staff. On Friday, Lyon arrived at Lord’s on crutches, as Cricket Australia announced the premier off-spinner has been diagnosed with a significant calf strain.

It added that a call on Lyon’s availability for the rest of the Ashes will be taken once the ongoing second Test at Lord’s ends. Now with Australia looking at playing Ashes minus Lyon, off-spinner Murphy is now shaping up to be his replacement, with the third Test at Headingley starting just three days after the game at Lord’s ends.

“Todd Murphy, to me, is the closest thing I’ve ever seen to Nathan Lyon. We saw that firsthand in India and I couldn’t be more confident that he’s ready to go. I just love what he’s about and how great is it that we had a sub-continent tour to expose him to Test cricket alongside Nathan Lyon for this moment,” said Copeland on SEN Radio.

Murphy made his Test debut in the first Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test against India at Nagpur and impressed while playing all four games, taking 14 wickets at an average of 25.21, with best figures of 7/124.

“I’m excited for Murphy but I’m devastated for ‘Gaz’, if he’s to miss not just the second innings of this Test but maybe some more in arguably the biggest series ever, he’d be flat and we’re all feeling for him,” added Copeland.

Murphy is yet to play in an Ashes Test, but premier Australia batter Steve Smith thinks the youngster can hit the ground running if he’s confirmed to replace Lyon.

“Todd has been bowling beautifully in nets and bowled really well in India when he got his opportunity. I would be confident if he came in that he would do a terrific job for us,” he said in the post-day press conference on Thursday.

–IANS

nr/bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
AIFF League Committee reviews bids for I-League clubs; refers final decision to Executive Committee
Next article
Clifford Miranda leaves Odisha FC, Floyd Pinto appointed new assistant coach
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Clifford Miranda leaves Odisha FC, Floyd Pinto appointed new assistant coach

Sports

AIFF League Committee reviews bids for I-League clubs; refers final decision to Executive Committee

Technology

WhatsApp rolling out feature to let users send high-quality videos on Android beta

Sports

Ashes 2023: Lyon diagnosed with significant calf strain, call on availability to be taken at end of Lord’s Test, says CA (Ld)

Sports

Wimbledon men's singles draw: Alcaraz could meet Rune in quarters, Djokovic opens against Pedro Cachin

Sports

BAI receives historic Thomas Cup trophy for the first time

Technology

Modified Telegram app with malware that puts your data at risk found

Sports

Asian Kabaddi Cship: India beat Iran in the final to reclaim title

Technology

Swiggy delivers 7.6 cr biryani orders in past 12 months in India

News

Vikram Bhatt reasons not promoting daughter Krishna’s film

Technology

YouTube testing three strikes policy for users blocking ads

Technology

Vitamin D supplements may prevent heart attacks in people over 60s: Study

Sports

ODI World Cup Qualifier: Oman fined 40 per cent match fee for slow over-rate against Zimbabwe

Fashion and Lifestyle

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s PDA melt our hearts

Sports

Steve Harmison criticises Kevin Pietersen for slamming England's bowling attack

News

Sonam Bajwa, Gippy Grewal to mark their presence on ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’

Technology

Snapchat+ crosses 4 mn paid subscribers

News

'India's Best Dancer 3': Sonali Bendre, Geeta Kapur reminisce childhood monsoon memories

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US