scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Ashes 2023: England have slightly different plans for Smith this time, says Ollie Pope

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, June 9 (IANs) Vice-captain Ollie Pope claimed that England have come up with a different plan to combat Australian batter, Steve Smith, when the Ashes series starts next week.

Smith has an exemplary record against England and in English conditions. He made 774 runs at an average of 110.54, despite being struck on the head by Jofra Archer during the 2019 Ashes at Lord’s.

The Aussie batter looked in superb touch in English conditions again at The Oval as he struck 121 in Australia’s first innings of the World Test Championship final at The Oval.

England will take on Australia in the Ashes opener at Edgbaston from June 16, leaving Pope well aware of the threat. But the 25-year-old expressed confidence that England’s bowlers are ready for Smith as they have worked out ways to bowl at him.

“There’s also a lot of talented bowlers in our changing room who have worked out ways we can challenge him — both edges as well. So I think that’s probably going to be the main thing for us. Can’t say too much but there’s probably slightly different plans this time,” Pope told British media.

“He’s been an amazing player for a long time and had a lot of success in all different conditions. But what we’ve been good at as a team is we’ve used different approaches, not necessarily hitting the top of off the whole time in getting wickets and finding ways to get 20 wickets in a match, whoever’s batting.

“Steve Smith is a highly skilled batter and scores a lot of runs but I think for him we might be looking at even quirkier ways to challenge him, test him out and make him as uncomfortable as we possibly can to try and get his wicket,” he said.

–IANS

bc/bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Wamiqa Gabbi: Feels good to fit into my old clothes
Next article
Women's Junior Asia Cup 2023: India gear up for Japan challenge in semifinals
This May Also Interest You
Sports

CLOSE-IN: India needed to play a few practice games before WTC Final (IANS column)

Sports

Women's Junior Asia Cup 2023: India gear up for Japan challenge in semifinals

News

Wamiqa Gabbi: Feels good to fit into my old clothes

Technology

Boeing sued over claims of theft of IP related to NASA's Artemis mission

News

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen to get divorced; the latter says will remain mom and dad to his daughter

Technology

Meta testing Reels on Quest headset

Technology

realme's Madhav Sheth likely to head rival Honor India amid top exodus

News

How 'Never Have I Ever' amped up Richa Moorjani 'confidence' on set

News

'Me Too' case: Kannada actress Sruthi Hariharan issued notice to provide evidence

Health & Lifestyle

How human immune system detects Covid

Technology

Instagram suffers major global outage, users react

News

Chart-Toppers Return: After Malang Sajna, Sachet-Parampara brace to make you their ‘Deewani’!

News

'Emily in Paris' actor Lucas Bravo hopes Gabriel 'owns up to his mistake'

News

Kunal Kapoor says fitness goes beyond physicality, it's about emotional being, mental state

News

Why Gujarati director Nidhi Purohit took 9 years to make debut film 'I Wish'

Fashion & Lifestyle

Priyanka Chopra flaunts her white high slit gown looks like a goddess and poses with Zendaya at an event

Sports

French Open: Swiatek ends Haddad Maia's dream run to make third final in Paris

News

Kajol archives all pictures, takes break from social media

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US