scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Ashes 2023: 'If England win in Manchester, they'll win at The Oval', says Michael Vaughan

By Agency News Desk

Manchester, July 23 (IANS) Former captain Michael Vaughan believes that if England manage to secure a victory on the final day of the fourth Ashes 2023 Test on Sunday, they will be in a favorable position to win the series.

After rain allowed only 30 overs of play on Saturday, Australia will resume their innings on 214-5, 61 runs behind on Day 5. If England take five quick wickets on Sunday, they will be able to level the series before heading into the crucial fifth Test next week at The Oval.

Highlighting the importance of day five, Vaughan told BBC’s Test Match Special that it will “decide the series”.

“If England win they’ll win at The Oval, whatever team Australia pick. Australia will be totally gone in terms of energy. If Australia get away with it – and they’ll need some weather to help – then the momentum and energy will be back in Australia’s legs,” he added.

Throughout the history of the Ashes series, England have never come from a 0-2 deficit and won the series.

“I look at the mentality of the England dressing room and will they really be itching to put on their best performance when all they can do is draw the Ashes? They should and they will and they’ll give it a good effort but sometimes subconsciously you just drop off because you can’t win the series,” Vaughan said.

Australia, currently leading the series 2-1, only require a draw at Old Trafford to retain the Ashes. As the current holders, they will keep the urn if the five-Test contest ends in a level outcome.

–IANS

bc/ak

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Keanu Reeves reunites with Dogstar, releasing new single, embarking on new tour
Next article
Kim Kardashian's son Saint gets a 'signed shirt' as gift from Lionel Messi
This May Also Interest You
News

Shweta Tripathi cried on first day in make-up of an acid attack survivor for 'Kaalkoot'

Sports

FIFA Women's World Cup: Sweden register 2-1 win over South Africa

Fashion & Lifestyle

Kim Kardashian's son Saint gets a 'signed shirt' as gift from Lionel Messi

News

Keanu Reeves reunites with Dogstar, releasing new single, embarking on new tour

News

Rock band Creed makes comeback teasing new show

News

Rishi Sunak's family 'votes' for 'Barbie'; UK PM shares pic from theatre

Technology

Microsoft to replace Windows Mail, Calendar apps with new Outlook app

Sports

Korea Open 2023: Satwik-Chirag beat world No. 1 duo to clich men's doubles title (ld)

News

Mohit Dagga reveals mantra to good parenting

Technology

Apple Watch saves trail runner's life after fall: Report

Technology

Spotify plans to hike price of premium plan by $1 in US: Report

Sports

Satwik-Chirag clinch Korea Open 2023 men's doubles title

Fashion and Lifestyle

Ibrahim Ali Khan spotted carrying Palak Tiwari's jacket after movie screening

Sports

Serie A: Gremio keep title hopes alive, Flamengo stumble

News

Salman Khan says, ‘You are an escapist’ to Jad Hadid on ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’

News

Kajol on her kids: ‘They should make their own mistakes and learn from them’

News

Christopher Nolan: Directing James Bond movies will be a privilege but needs right attitude

Technology

Proptech startup Stoa lays off 80% of workforce after raising $300 mn

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US