scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Ashes 2023: Khawaja ton, fifties by Travis Head, Alex Carey help Australia to 311/5 in first Test v England

By Agency News Desk

Birmingham, June 17 (IANS) Usman Khawaja struck a patient unbeaten century (126 not out) while Travis Head (50) and Alex Corey (52 not out) continued their superb form from the World Test Championship final by scoring vital half-centuries as Australia reached 311/5 against England at stumps on the second day of the opening Test of the Ashes 2023 series here on Saturday.

Having survived a tricky period on the first evening after England surprised everyone by declaring their innings at 393/8, Australia came out hoping to take advantage of the situation at Edgbaston here.

But they lost early wickets as David Warner fell victim to Stuart Broad for the 15th time in their career and Marnus Labuschagne failed to trouble the scorer and Steve Smith could manage only 16, Khawaja and Travis Head rescued Australia from a precarious 67/3.

Khawaja shared three crucial partnerships, 81 runs for the fourth wicket with Head (50 off 53 balls, 8×4, 1×6), 72 for the fifth wicket with Cameron Green (38) and an unfinished stand of 91 with Carey (52 not out) as they ended the day at 311/5, still 82 runs adrift of England’s first innings score and in a great position to take the lead.

He completed his century off 199 balls, hitting 12 boundaries and two sixes. His almost blemish-free 126 carried Australia to a position where they have five wickets in hand and just 82 runs to overtake the hosts. They could have been in a worse situation and have to thank Khawaja, Head and Carey besides their lucky stars for the position they find themselves in.

England can only blame themselves for not getting into a more formidable position having squandered several chances to pin their rivals to the canvas during the day’s second half. While keeper Jonny Bairstow muffed a stumping off Cameron Green (before he had even scored) and dropped a catch from Alex Carey (on 26), their costliest miss was the reprieve offered to Khawaja in the final hour.

Stuart Broad claimed 2-49 riding on the early strikes while Moeen Ali, brought out of retirement as a last-minute replacement, could manage only 2-129 off 29 overs.

Brief scores:

England 393/8d lead Australia 311/5 in 94 overs (Usman Khawaja 126 not out, Travis Head 50, Alex Carey 52 not out; Stuart Broad 2-49, Moeen Ali 2-129) by 82 runs.

–IANS

bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Pooja Bhatt to enter 'Bigg Boss OTT' Season 2 as contestant
Next article
Stuttgart Open: Germany's Struff prevails over Hurkacz, to meet Tiafoe in final
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Jr men's hockey nationals: Jharkhand, Puducherry, Punjab score easy wins on Day 6

Sports

Libema Open: Home hope Griekspoor stuns Ruusuvuori, charges to Final against Thompson

Sports

Stuttgart Open: Germany's Struff prevails over Hurkacz, to meet Tiafoe in final

News

Pooja Bhatt to enter 'Bigg Boss OTT' Season 2 as contestant

Sports

AFC U-17 Asian Cup: Thokchom's dazzling left-footer helps India hold Vietnam 1-1

Sports

National Inter-State Athletics: Jyothi Yarraji adds 100m hurdles title to her kitty as 12 more athletes book Asian Games berth

Sports

Sitwala impresses but settles for silver in billiards event in Australia

Sports

PHL 2023: Telugu Talons secure resounding win against Rajasthan Patriots

Sports

Intercontinental Cup Final: Tough Lebanon stand between India and glory (preview)

Sports

ODI WC Qualifiers: Significance of the event cannot be overstated, says Mpumelelo Mbangwa

Sports

Hockey stars from Odisha felicitated for their performances at Men's Junior Asia Cup

Technology

Metaverse may help tackle global warming: Study

Sports

National Shotgun Selection Trials: Kynan, Manisha on top in Trap trials

Sports

Youth Men's National Boxing: Vishesh stuns Asian junior champion Krrish Pal to enter semis

News

KRG Studios acquires world theatrical rights of the Malayalam film ‘VALATTY – A Tale of Tails’

Sports

Over 900 budding athletes shortlisted for AFI junior talent identification programme starting next week

Sports

ODI WC Qualifier: If we don't qualify for the main event, we go a step lower, says Carl Hooper

News

Ahimsa Entertainment to distribute Thalapathy Vijay’s much awaited ‘LEO’ in UK & Europe

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US