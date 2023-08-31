scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Asia Cup: Special ticket sale offered for epic India v Pakistan contest

By Agency News Desk

Kandy, Aug 31 (IANS) With the clash between the archrivals generating so much interest, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have offered a special deal for the much-anticipated contest between India and Pakistan here on September 2.

The fans are encouraged to take advantage of this limited-time offer for the clash at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. They can secure seats at special offers and become a part of the electrifying atmosphere.

The offer includes limited tickets for the Grass Embankment and Scorecard Grass Embankment at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium for the special Asia Cup showdown, the Sri Lanka Cricket informed in a release on Thursday.

The tickets will be available at Rs 1500 (LKR).

Also, the same scheme will be available for the match between India and Nepal on September 4 with tickets available at the same price.

Further, in an exclusive option for fans, a package for both games will be available for Rs. 2560 (LKR).

The fans can buy tickets on the spot from the Ground box office in Kandy, the release said.

–IANS

bsk


2
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
AIIMS director directs to provide seamless services to beneficiaries under AB-PMJAY
Next article
Anderson, Armstrong called up for NZ women's South Africa tour; Jess Kerr back from injury
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US