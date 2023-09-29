scorecardresearch
Asian Games: Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar wins silver in 50m Rifle 3 Positions individual event

Aishwary Pratap Singh won silver, while Swapnil Suresh Kusale finished fourth in the men's 50m rifle 3-Positions individual event at the 19th Asian Games 2023, here on Friday

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar wins silver in 50m Rifle 3 Positions individual event
Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar wins silver in 50m Rifle 3 Positions individual event _ pic courtesy news agency

Aishwary Pratap Singh won silver, while Swapnil Suresh Kusale finished fourth in the men’s 50m rifle 3-Positions individual event at the 19th Asian Games 2023, here on Friday. Aishwary displayed an impressive comeback, moving up from fifth place to secure the silver medal with a score of 459.7.

Swapnil was leading with 310.8 points after the kneeling and prone shots. Meanwhile, Aishwary was fifth with 306.4 points.

In the standing position, Swapnil continued to be on top before falling down to fifth after a terrible 7.6 shot, missing out on a medal with a fourth-place finish (438.9 points).

Earlier today, Swapnil and Aishwary, alongside Akhil Sheoran, clinched the men’s 50m rifle 3 positions team shooting gold medal with a world record score at the Asian Games 2023.

Aishwary’s silver medal helped India achieve its highest-ever tally of 18 medals in shooting.

19
