Anirban Lahiri placed T9 in round 1, others way down in men’s individual golf

Hangzhou, Sep 28 (IANS) Indian male golfers did not have a great opening round in the Men’s Individual competition on Thursday barring Anirban Lahiri, who was the best placed among them at tied-ninth position at the end of the first round at the West Lake International Golf Course in Hangzhou.

Lahiri shot a seven-under 65 and was clubbed together with five others. They were all four strokes behind South Korea’s 21-year-old Jang Y, who shot an 11-under 61.

Among the other Indians, seasoned SSP Chawrasia was T19, a further two strokes behind with a score of five-under 67. Shubhankar Sharma was T22 with a score of four-under 68 while Khalin Joshi was two-under 70 through 19 holes.

Taking into account the low scores managed by Lahiri and SSP Chaurasia, India was tied for the fifth spot with Hong Kong at 16-under 200 in the Men’s Team Golf competition.

The Republic of Korea is leading the table in the Team competition with a total of 26-under 190, enjoying a four-shot lead over Singapore (194), Japan and Thailand are at 21-under 196 and at 19-under 197.

The Indian golfers will aim to continue with their good job and they will want to continue with the good work and get into medal contention.

