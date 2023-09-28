scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Anirban Lahiri placed T9 in round 1, others way down in men’s individual golf

By Agency News Desk
Anirban Lahiri placed T9 in round 1, others way down in men's individual golf
Anirban Lahiri

Hangzhou, Sep 28 (IANS) Indian male golfers did not have a great opening round in the Men’s Individual competition on Thursday barring Anirban Lahiri, who was the best placed among them at tied-ninth position at the end of the first round at the West Lake International Golf Course in Hangzhou.

Lahiri shot a seven-under 65 and was clubbed together with five others. They were all four strokes behind South Korea’s 21-year-old Jang Y, who shot an 11-under 61.

Among the other Indians, seasoned SSP Chawrasia was T19, a further two strokes behind with a score of five-under 67. Shubhankar Sharma was T22 with a score of four-under 68 while Khalin Joshi was two-under 70 through 19 holes.

Taking into account the low scores managed by Lahiri and SSP Chaurasia, India was tied for the fifth spot with Hong Kong at 16-under 200 in the Men’s Team Golf competition.

The Republic of Korea is leading the table in the Team competition with a total of 26-under 190, enjoying a four-shot lead over Singapore (194), Japan and Thailand are at 21-under 196 and at 19-under 197.

The Indian golfers will aim to continue with their good job and they will want to continue with the good work and get into medal contention.

–IANS

bsk/bc

3
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Post Malone wants to keep his daughter out of spotlight so she can make her own decisions
Next article
Marnus Labuschagne replaces injured Agar as Australia announces final 15-member squad
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US