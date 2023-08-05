scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Asian Games-bound 14-year-old swimmer and wushu player test positive as doping raises ugly head

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Aug 5 (IANS) With the Asian Games less than 50 days away, Indian sports has been rocked by doping cases involving two Games-bound players — a wushu player and a 14-year-old swimmer — being caught by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) and handed provisional suspension.

As per the NADA website, the 14-year-old swimmer tested positive for 19-nor-androsterone, an anabolic androgenic steroid, a drug listed on the World Anti-Doping Agency’s prohibited list. The swimmer is understood to have done well in the recent Nationals in Hyderabad in June, setting a record, and was included in the Asian Games squad.

The Asiad-bound wushu player — Owais Sarwar Ahenger, who is among the three wushu players, tested positive for a cocktail of drugs — 19-nor androsterone and stimulants mephentermine and its metabolite phentermine.

Owais Sarwar, according to reports, recently won the national title in 78kg and was part of the 13-member Indian team for the Asian Games.

The news of a teenage swimmer failing a dope test has shocked the domestic sports circuit with Olympian Virdhawal Khade saying parents/coaches looking for quick success in sports is scary.

“Such unfortunate news to end the week!Parents/coaches looking for quick success in sports is scary! With more glory & money coming into Indian Sports, doping control and athlete education needs to be prioritised!” the national champion and Asian Games medallist said in a tweet on Saturday.

As Virdhawal Khade pointed out, the incident has brought into sharp focus the role of the parents and coach as the swimmer is a minor and could not be expected to know about doping and prohibited substances.

It should also be a matter of concern for the Swimming Federation of India (SFI) because of the age of the swimmer.

–IANS

bsk/ak

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Football: Chelsea complete signing of goalkeeper Robert Sanchez from Brighton
Next article
World Archery Championships: Aditi Swami, Ojas Deotale crowned compound world champions (Ld)
This May Also Interest You
Sports

World Archery Championships: Aditi Swami, Ojas Deotale crowned compound world champions (Ld)

Sports

Football: Chelsea complete signing of goalkeeper Robert Sanchez from Brighton

Sports

Football: Real Madrid deny Florentino Perez will stand down as club president

Fashion and Lifestyle

Salman Khan hops onto ‘Barbiecore’ bandwagon with hot pink pants, Internet says ‘Bhai Bhi’

Technology

Urbanisation driving inflammatory bowel disease in young Indians: Lancet

Sports

Golf: Ojaswini and Nihal lie fourth, Kabir placed fifth at US Kids World Championships

Sports

132nd Durand Cup: Hyderabad FC meet Delhi FC; East Bengal face Bangladesh Army in double-headers

Sports

FIFA Women's World Cup: Japan beat Norway 3-1, move into quarterfinals

Technology

Chandrayaan-3 enters lunar orbit, 'says' feeling lunar gravity

News

Zoya Akhtar unveils character poster from 'The Archies'

News

'MTV Roadies': Gang Leaders begin strategising ahead of next task

News

KSA mulls over possible ban on 'Barbie' due to censor board disagreements, LGBTQ themes

News

Raftaar, Tanuj Virwani, Mahira Sharma to grace 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' house in 'Weekend Ka Vaar'

News

'MTV Roadies': New mysterious contestants to grace the upcoming episode

Sports

Asian Games: Team India’s FIFA star Charanjot Singh conquers in seedings event

News

Aishwarya Khare: For me, adult friendships is about being there for each other

News

‘Darlings’: Vijay Varma is proud of the film as it explored ‘twisted relationships’

News

‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’: Confrontation between Elvish, Avinash escalates into physical violence

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US