scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Asian Games football draw: Indian men's team grouped with China, Bangladesh and Myanmar

By Agency News Desk

Hangzhou (China), July 27 (IANS) India’s men’s football team has been clubbed with hosts China, Bangladesh and Myanmar in Group A while the women’s side has been drawn with Chinese Taipei and Thailand in Group B for the upcoming Asian Games 2023 as the draw for the continental event was conducted, here on Thursday.

The 19th Asian Games will be held in Hangzhou, China from September 18-October 7.

In the men’s event, 23 teams have been divided into six groups, where Group A, B, C, E and F has four teams each while Group D has three teams.

The competition shall consist of two stages — Group Stage and Knockout Stage. Group Stage will be played in a single round robin league system, whereas Knock-out Stage will consist of the Round of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals, bronze medal match and gold medal match in which all in single round knockout system.

Top two teams of each group and four best third-placing teams among all groups in the Group Stage, with a total of 16 teams will advance to the knock-out Stage.

India had won the Asian Games gold medal twice in 1951 and 1962. They won the bronze medal in 1970.

Speaking about the draw, head coach Igor Stimac said: “It was a very busy, great and exciting day of football for us in India. Now that we know all the opponents in the 19th edition of the Asian Games and the World Cup Qualifiers Group A, we can say clearly that we were successful against all these teams in the recent past. So let’s start planning cautiously. Let’s do everything for our National Team to do well.”

“We will face China, the host nation in the Asian Games and we have great youngsters who will do everything possible to go through this group with great success,” he added.

In the women’s football event, seventeen teams have been divided into five groups where Group A, B and C has three teams each while Group D and E has four teams each.

The women’s competition shall also consist of two stages — Group Stage in a single round robin league system and knock-out stage will consist of the quarter-finals, semi-finals, bronze medal match and gold medal match, all in single round knockout system.

The top team from each group and three best second placed teams among all the groups, with a total of eight teams will advance to the knock-out stage.

Head coach Thomas Dennerby after the draw results said: “It’s a very interesting draw. We definitely have a good chance against both teams. But our preparation time is the key. We need to work very hard for the next eight weeks.”

The Indian men’s and women teams will take part in the Asian Games for the first time after 2014.

Football in the Asian Games is a U-23 tournament with three players above that age are also permitted in a team.

–IANS

bc/ak

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Urvashi's 700th film 'Appatha', heist drama 'Choona', and more on OTT
Next article
Alia Bhatt reveals her favourite 'Bigg Boss OTT' contestants
This May Also Interest You
News

Alia Bhatt reveals her favourite 'Bigg Boss OTT' contestants

News

Urvashi's 700th film 'Appatha', heist drama 'Choona', and more on OTT

News

Greta Gerwig says she knew Ryan Gosling brought all the real 'Kenergy' for 'Barbie'

Technology

Major tech firms form body to ensure safe development of 'frontier AI' models

News

MCU's 'Secret Invasion' finale could set up its upcoming 'Armor Wars' feature

News

India's Venice Film Fest selection 'Stolen' tells story of tribal newborn's abduction

Technology

Indonesia blocks Musk's 'X' domain over gambling, porn history

News

10 'extraordinary' acts to watch out for in 'India’s Got Talent' season 10

Sports

NorthEast United FC sign Fredy Chawngthansanga, Shighil Nambrath on two-year contracts

Sports

Ireland women penalised for slow over-rate in second ODI against Australia

Sports

WI v IND: I don’t see Hardik Pandya bowling ten overs, says Aakash Chopra

News

Sushmita Sen shares health update, says she’s ‘fabulous’, has been ‘eating well’

Sports

FIFA WC Joint Qualification Round 2: India clubbed with Qatar, Kuwait in four-team Group A

Technology

iOS 17 code reveals iPhone 15 Pro’s Action button options

News

I love ensemble casts, says Tamannah Bhatia

News

Sajid Nadiadwala believed 'Bawaal' will have my best role yet: Varun Dhawan

Sports

Paul Stirling-led Ireland seal qualification for 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Technology

TECNO takes on the LED trend with Nothing but an RGB Spin

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US