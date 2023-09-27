Asian Games: Indian men's skeet team bags bronze, women finish fourth

Hangzhou, Sep 27 (IANS) India’s men’s skeet team, comprising Anant Jeet Singh Naruka, Gurjoat Singh Khangura, and Angad Vir Singh Bajwa, secured a bronze medal by accumulating a total of 355 points at the 19th Asian Games, here on Wednesday.

China wins gold with 362 while Qatar clinches silver with 359.

Anant, achieving a score of 121, earned a spot in the individual final set to take place later in the afternoon.

In the women’s team competition, the Indian trio of Ganemat Sekhon, Parinaaz Dhaliwal and Darshna Rathore finished fourth behind Kazakhstan, China and Thailand, while none of them managed to qualify for the individual final.

