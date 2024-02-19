HomeWorldSports

Asian Indoor Athletics: India's Gulveer Singh wins 3000m gold in dominant display

Indian distance runner Gulveer Singh won a gold medal in the men's 3000m at the Asian Indoor Athletics Championship

By Agency News Desk
Tehran (Iran), Feb 19 (IANS) Indian distance runner Gulveer Singh won a gold medal in the men’s 3000m at the Asian Indoor Athletics Championship with a timing of 8:07.48, which is also his personal best at this distance. Gulveer finished ahead of Nursultan Keneshbekov of Kyrgyzstan, who clocked 8:08.85 to finish second while Naseri Jalil of Iran, who finished in a time of 8:09.39.

Gulveer Singh was in top form in 2023, which was his breakthrough year at the international level. He had an impressive run during the Asian Games and followed it up at the National Games in Goa, in 2023. He starts his 2024 season on a high note.

Gulveer, a Reliance Foundation athlete, had won bronze in the 10000m at the Asian Games last year and also won bronze in the 5000m event at the Asian Athletics Championships last year.

Reliance Foundation athletes have now won two gold medals in this edition, with Jyothi Yarraji also winning gold in the 60m hurdles event. This win reflects Gulveer’s continued rise and improvement with this being his first gold medal on the international circuit at the Asian level.

Gulveer’s medal is the only one that India won on the third and final day of the Asian Indoor Athletics Championship 2024.

