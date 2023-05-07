scorecardresearch
Asian Weightlifting C'ships: Jeremy Lalrinnunga fails to rank despite winning silver in snatch

By Agency News Desk

Jinju (South Korea), May 7 (IANS) India’s Jeremy Lalrinnunga failed to log a valid clean & jerk attempt in the mens 67 kg category at the Asian Weightlifting Championships 2023 here on Sunday but managed to bag a silver medal in the snatch section of the competition.

Commonwealth Games 2022 champion Jeremy failed with his first snatch attempt of 135kg but hoisted the weight successfully in his second try. He then lifted a personal best equalling 141kg with his third attempt.

Only China’s He Yueji had a better snatch attempt (147kg) than the Indian weightlifter.

In the clean & jerk, Jeremy, a Youth Olympics champion from 2018, failed with his first two attempts at 165kg. For his final attempt, the Indian took a crack at 168kg – 1kg over his current personal best – but faltered.

Failing to log a valid attempt in the clean & jerk meant Jeremy had to finish the Asian meet without a total mark, thereby failing to rank in the total section, an olympics.com report said.

This was Lalrinnunga’s first competitive meet after recovering from back and thigh injuries during his gold medal-winning performance at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham last August.

He Yueji, a bronze winner in the 61kg at the 2022 World Championships, won the gold medal with a total haul of 320kg. Local favourite Lee Sangyeon won the silver with 314kg while Uzbekistan’s two-time Asian champion Adkhamjon Ergashev settled for the bronze with 312kg.

