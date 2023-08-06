scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Australian Open: HS Prannoy loses to Weng Hong Yang in thrilling final

By Agency News Desk

Sydney, Aug 6 (IANS) Ace Indian badminton player HS Prannoy lost to China’s Weng Hong Yang 9-21, 23-21, 20-22 in a thrilling Australian Open 2023 men’s singles final, here on Sunday.

Prannoy, world No. 9 in the badminton rankings, was aiming to win his second BWF World Tour title after his maiden triumph at the Malaysia Masters Super 500 in May. Incidentally, Prannoy had beaten Weng Hong Yang in the Malaysia Masters final.

World No. 24 Weng Hong Yang started the match on the front foot but Prannoy used his experience well to stay on the Chinese shuttler’s heels.

However, with the scores level at 5-all, Yang pulled away to build up a five-point lead heading into the first break. After the restart, Yang clicked into a higher gear and raced away to take the game.

In the second game, the Chinese shuttler took the momentum and looked to be cruising but Prannoy came back into the game and managed to take a three-point lead into the break. Yang, though, hit right back to draw level at 15-15, setting up a scramble to the finish line.

The momentum swung constantly between the two finalists before the Indian just about edged the thriller of a game to set up a decider.

After a tight start to the deciding game, Prannoy began to pull away and made full use of the young Chinese player’s unforced errors to build up a 19-14 lead. However, Yang dug deep and picked up five consecutive points to draw parity.

A 71-shot rally when the score was 19-18 turned the tide in the Chinese player’s favour. Under pressure, Prannoy squandered a championship point before eventually conceding the 90-minute-long marathon contest. It was Yang’s first win over the Indian.

Next up on the badminton calendar is the world championships, starting August 21 in Copenhagen.

–IANS

ak/

4
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Sharon Farrell, star of 'Marlowe', 'It's Alive', passes away at 82
Next article
Former ‘The Kinks’ keyboardist John Gosling dies aged 75
This May Also Interest You
News

Former ‘The Kinks’ keyboardist John Gosling dies aged 75

News

Sharon Farrell, star of 'Marlowe', 'It's Alive', passes away at 82

Fashion and Lifestyle

Gautam Rode confuses between twin newborns, wife Pankhuri shares video

Sports

Sports Ministry to fund Indian judo team for World Cadet Championship in Croatia

News

Ahead of 'Gadar 2' release, Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel visit Attari-Wagah border

Technology

OpenAI to roll out 'huge set' of ChatGPT updates next week

Sports

IND vs WI: 'Team combination is our top priority’, says Yuzvendra Chahal on not getting regular chances

News

BTS star Jung Kook surprises fans as he hums 'Naatu Naatu' from 'RRR'

Fashion and Lifestyle

Kajol shares glimpse from her b'day: This day was filled with blessings and all the good things

Technology

Musk vs Zuckerburg cage fight to be live-streamed on X

Technology

Google rolling out linkable headlines feature in Docs

News

Katy Perry reveals motherhood delayed her new music

Sports

FIFA Women's World Cup: Netherlands down South Africa to reach quarters

News

Bill Cosby faces lawsuit from singer alleging sexual assault

News

Nushrratt Bharuccha on working with Tsahi, Amir in ‘Akelli’: ‘Bahut maza aaya’

News

Tara Sutaria invited by Bhutan Royalty to attend annual international literary festival

News

Anupam Kher misses late Satish Kaushik 'little extra' on Friendship Day

Sports

Inter Milan make bid for Brazilian goalkeeper Bento Krepski

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US