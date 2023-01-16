scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Australian Open: Tsitsipas kick-starts No. 1 bid with comfortable first-round win

By News Bureau

Melbourne, Jan 16 (IANS) Stefanos Tsitsipas is playing for a double prize at the Australian Open. The Greek started his campaign like a man on a mission on Monday at Melbourne Park, where he eased past Quentin Halys 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(6) to reach the Australian Open second round.

The 24-year-old Tsitsipas, who reached the semifinals at the opening Grand Slam of the season in 2019, 2021, and 2022, is chasing his maiden major crown. Should the third seed go all the way in Melbourne, he would also overtake the injured Carlos Alcaraz to become No. 1 in the ATP Rankings for the first time.

He will meet home wild card Rinky Hijikata, who battled back to beat Yannick Hanfmann 4-6, 4-6, 6-3, 7-6(5), 6-3, in the second round.

“It was challenging. He came up with some good tennis towards the end of the third set. I kind of lost my rhythm on the serve. I wasn’t expecting to get broken twice, so I had to find ways to kind of get out of there, this difficult situation,” Tsitsipas was quoted as saying by ATP tour.

“I think my fighting spirit showed that towards the end. I wasn’t going to give up and even though I faced difficult situations in the tie-break, being down in the score, I got some good crowd support and we came back and won this together.”

A barnstorming start from the Greek severely reduced the chances of a third Halys victory in a row, however, as the World No.4 deployed his serve and forehand to good effect en route to taking a commanding two-sets-to-love lead without facing a break point.

From 0-2 down, Halys reeled off four games in a row with some imaginative all-court tennis to drag himself back into the contest. A pair of double faults in the seventh game cost him the break lead, but he then made Tsitsipas fend off four set points in a tense 12th game to force a tie-break.

The Frenchman again had his chances in the tie-break, opening an early 4/2 lead, but Tsitsipas found his big-stage quality when he needed it most. Frequently dictating play with his forehand, he ultimately converted his second match point to seal a victory in which he struck 46 winners, including 17 aces.

–IANS

bc/bsk

Previous article
Lenovo launches 13th Gen Intel Core processor-powered laptop in India
Next article
Quick-grocery delivery provider Dunzo cuts 3% of its workforce
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

China's Covid death data underestimate true toll: Report

Sports

Indian women's hockey team registers stellar 5-1 win over South Africa

Sports

ILT20: Vince scores half-century as Gulf Giants beat Dubai Capitals by 6 wickets

News

Actress Pallavi Joshi injured on sets of 'The Vaccine War' in Hyd

Sports

Hockey World Cup: France beat South Africa 2-1, remain in contention for QF spot

Sports

India Open: Sen, Sindhu excited about home support in 'bigger than ever' event

Sports

Table tennis: China bags four titles at WTT Contender Durban

Technology

'Will you put in same regime as in Europe': SC on Google plea against CCI penalty

Sports

ILT20 introduces unique player awards; Green Belt for highest scorer, White for top wicket-taker

Sports

Hockey World Cup: Australia score late goal to secure 3-3 draw with Argentina

Technology

WEF Centre for the fourth Industrial Revolution to come up in Hyderabad

Sports

ARC Silver Stick Cup: Dynamix Achievers, Mayfair Polo secure wins on first day

Sports

All India Snooker Open: Laxman Rawat edges past Aditya Mehta to win title

News

After Bitta Karate in 'The Kashmir Files', Chinmay Mandlekar returns to play Godse

Sports

Hockey World Cup: Netherlands beat New Zealand 4-0; virtually seal berth in quarters

Sports

ITT20: When I got to know I will play under Pollard, my happiness doubled, says MI Emirates' Muhammad Waseem

Technology

First evidence of solitary waves near Mars may decode mystery behind ion loss

News

Gina Lollobrigida: The 'Mona Lisa of the 20th Century' (Obituary)

News

‘BB16’: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is captain again; Shalin, Tina, Sumbul, Soundarya nominated

News

Arrivederci, Gina Lollobrigida! You entertained the world – and made Kabir Bedi happy

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US