Badminton: GPBL Season 2 launched in grand style with more money in the players pool

Bengaluru, Aug 5 (IANS) With the Karnataka High Court clearing the hurdles, Season 2 of the Grand Prix Badminton League (GPBL) was launched by badminton legend Prakash Padukone unveiling the dazzling GPBL Trophy during a prestigious event attended by some of the City’s elite.

The high court has recently stayed the circulars by the Badminton Association of India (BAI) asking players not to participate in allegedly unrecognised events, thus clearing the route for the exciting badminton extravaganza scheduled to take place from August 27 to September 9.

Building on the resounding success of the inaugural season that witnessed the State’s top players in action, the GPBL Season 2 is poised to deliver top-tier badminton action, featuring national and international stars.

Prashanth Reddy, League Commissioner, and CEO of Bitsport, the promoters of GPBL, expressed enthusiasm for the upcoming season, stating, “We are thrilled to present GPBL Season 2 in a new avatar. Our aim is not only to elevate the sport but also to provide an unparalleled entertainment experience for our fans. With the support of all our partners, we are confident that GPBL Season 2 will surpass all expectations.”

Speaking on the occasion, Manjunatha Prasad said that the leagues give a platform for the players to showcase their skills while earning substantial money.

“We have seen that a lot of talent has been unearthed through the various leagues in different sports. It is a matter of pride for Karnataka to host the Grand Prix Badminton League and I believe that this will not only give the players, especially from Karnataka who form the bulk of the players pool, a chance to showcase their skills but also help in sustaining their training and other expenses,” said the dignitary.

Padukone opined that there should be a platform for the players who do not make the top cut to make money to sustain their expenses.

“I definitely feel that everyone should come together to help these players. Like various leagues have helped other sports, I think GPBL will also help the sport and the players alike,” said Padukone.

The competition will feature eight teams — Bengaluru Tigers, Hyderabad Hounds, Chennai Superstarz, Gujarat Lions, Kerala Tuskers, Mumbai Wolves, Pune Panthers, and Northeast Rhinos.

Each team will consist of 10 players, including a maximum of two international players and a minimum of two female players.

The team owners have made an unprecedented move by voluntarily reducing the original prize money from Rs 1 crore to Rs 60 lakh, contributing the remaining Rs 40 lakh to the players’ pool, which has now increased to Rs 35 lakh per team. The auction for player selection is scheduled to take place later in the evening.

League Director Arvind Bhat, a former National Champion, explained the revised format, designed to enhance excitement.

Each tie will consist of five matches, namely Men’s Singles, Women’s Singles, Men’s Doubles, Mixed Doubles, and Super Match. Each match will be played over three sets of 11 points each, except the Super Match, which starts with singles and transitions to doubles until the score reaches 22 points, with the final 11 points played as triples.

Each 11 points will contribute one point to the team’s score. Additionally, a trump match has been introduced, allowing teams to nominate a match for double points if won, but incurring a negative point if lost.

The response to the second season of GPBL has been overwhelming, with 457 players, including 54 international players, registering for the Players’ Auction Roster. From this pool, 150 players have been shortlisted, and those not selected will receive a minimum fee of Rs 25,000, showcasing the league’s commitment to providing opportunities and support to players at various levels.

Prashanth further emphasised, “Our main aim is to provide a platform for players to participate in league matches at this level and gain crucial match practice. Alongside, players will have the chance to earn good salaries for their efforts, which can support their careers.”

With the stage set for another thrilling season, badminton enthusiasts and sports fans can look forward to witnessing extraordinary talent, fierce competition, and memorable moments during GPBL Season 2.

