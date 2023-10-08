scorecardresearch
Badminton Jr Worlds: Ayush Shetty signs off with bronze medal

By Agency News Desk

Spokane (US), Oct 8 (IANS) Ayush Shetty’s stellar run at the BWF World Junior Championships came to an end early on Sunday as he finished his campaign with a bronze medal.

In a closely contested match, Ayush faced the tournament fourth seed, Alwi Farhan of Indonesia. The first game saw the Indian and his opponent locked in a tight battle, with the score tied at 16-16. It was at this pivotal moment that his opponent gained the upper hand, secured quick points and Ayush ultimately succumbed, losing the game with a score of 18-21.

With the momentum in his favour, Alwi took an early lead of 4-0 against Ayush in the second game. The Indian displayed resilience, and managed to tie the scores at 13-all. However, he couldn’t maintain his rhythm, and conceded a flurry of points to his opponent, ultimately resulting in a 15-21 loss.

Ayush became the 10th Indian to win a medal at the BWF World Junior Championships and the 8th Men’s singles shuttler to do so.

India has won 11 medals in the competition with Saina Nehwal contributing a silver and gold in 2006 and 2008 respectively. India’s S Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian had won the silver medal in the men’s singles in the last edition of World Junior Championships held in Spain in 2022.

–IANS

