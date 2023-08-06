Basketball: Spain point guard Rubio to miss World Cup for mental health reasons

Madrid, Aug 6 (IANS) Spanish basketball star Ricky Rubio has announced that he has decided to temporarily halt his professional activity to take care of his mental health, through a statement published by the Spanish Basketball Federation (FEB).

“I have decided to stop my professional activity to take care of my mental health. I want to thank all the support I have received from the FEB to understand my decision. Today #LaFamilia (Spanish basketball team) makes more sense than ever. Thank you. I would ask that my privacy be respected in order to face these moments and be able to give more information when the time is right,” said Rubio in his statement.

The FEB also expressed its respect, admiration and affection towards Ricky Rubio, adding they would “be by the player’s side at all times.”

The 32-year-old Cleveland Cavaliers point guard will now miss the World Cup to be held in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia from August 25 to September 2, a Xinhua report said.

The point guard will be missed by Spain, after winning seven medals in various important international competitions. Rubio won the gold for his nation in the 2009 and 2011 FIBA EuroBasket championships along with the 2019 World Cup in China where he was also MVP, and silver and bronze medals in the Beijing and Rio Olympics.

Spain started their preparations for the World Cup with a comfortable 87-57 win over Venezuela in Madrid on Friday night.

