Bayern, Dortmund secure crucial wins in Bundesliga

By Agency News Desk

Berlin, May 14 (IANS) Bayern Munich trashed Schalke 6-0 to defend their one-point lead in the table whereas Borussia Dortmund held the pace after moving 5-2 past Borussia Monchengladbach in the 32nd round of Bundesliga.

The Bavarians set the tone from the get-go as Serge Gnabry and Kingsley Coman came very close against passive Schalke in the opening stages.

The German record champions still had to wait until the 21st minute before Thomas Muller broke the deadlock after drilling home Leroy Sane’s build-up work from the edge of the box on Saturday.

Bayern kept the pressure high and doubled their advantage eight minutes later when Joshua Kimmich converted a foul-play penalty, a Xinhua report said.

The hosts reduced their offensive actions for the remainder of the first half, but things changed after the restart as Joao Cancelo’s square pass allowed Gnabry to triple the advantage into the near post corner.

Gnabry remained in the thick of things as the Germany international intercepted a return pass and rounded Schalke goalkeeper Alexander Schwolow before making it four into the empty goal in the 65th minute.

Schalke couldn’t put up resistance against relentless Bavarians, who weren’t done with the scoring as goals from Mathys Tel and Noussair Mazaroui rounded off the 6-0 victory on home soil.

With the result, Bayern sit still one point ahead of rivals Dortmund with two rounds to spare.

“It was the next step in the right direction, lost self-confidence is coming back. But there is no reason to be euphoric, we will be tested again next Saturday,” said Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel.

Elsewhere, Borussia Dortmund maintained their chance to clinch the title after keeping the pace with front runners Bayern thanks to a 5-2 win over Borussia Monchengladbach.

Union Berlin snatched crucial points for a top three finish as Sheraldo Becker’s brace helped the “Eisernen” to see off Freiburg 4-2.

Eintracht Frankfurt returned to winning ways and reduced the distance to the top six with a 3-0 victory over Mainz.

Wolfsburg edged Hoffenheim 2-1 while relegation-threatened Bochum stunned Augsburg 3-2.

Already on Friday, Cologne increased Hertha Berlin’s relegation worries after securing a 5-2 win.

–IANS

ak/

