Bayern sign French defender Boey from Galatasaray

Berlin, Jan 29 (IANS) Bayern Munich have reinforced its injury-hit defense after signing right-back Sacha Boey from Turkish champions Galatasaray, the German record champions announced in an official statement on Sunday.

The 23-year-old Frenchman has put pen to paper on a four-and-a-half-year deal to stay with the Bavarians until June 2028, reported Xinhua.

“Sacha Boey is a very fast and physically strong right-back who covers a lot of kilometers in every game and is not afraid of a tackle,” said Bayern sporting director Christoph Freund.

“He was an absolute crowd favorite at Galatasaray Istanbul, has developed very well over the years, has Champions League experience and reaped the championship with Galatasaray. He will increase our quality in defense,” Freund added.

Boey made his senior debut in Ligue 1 with Stade Rennes in May 2019 at the age of 18. After a short loan spell at Dijon FCO, he joined Turkish record champion Galatasaray for the season 2021/2022, where he scored four goals in 83 competitive appearances. Last summer, he clinched the championship with Galatasaray.

“It is a dream come true for me. It is an honor to be able to play for a club like Bayern. I am really looking forward to my new team and playing with all these great players in the future. I am an aggressive defender, but I am just as comfortable taking part in the offense,” said Boey.

The Bundesliga title holders sit currently in the second spot, two points adrift of front-runner Bayer Leverkusen. Bayern clash with Borussia Monchengladbach on February 2 before taking on Leverkusen one week later.

–IANS

