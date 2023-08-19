scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Bayern thrash Werder Bremen in Bundesliga season opener

By Agency News Desk

Berlin, Aug 19 (IANS) A brace from Leroy Sane and a goal from new arrival Harry Kane paved the way for Bayern Munich’s 4-0 victory over Werder Bremen at the curtain raiser of the 2023-2024 Bundesliga campaign on Saturday.

The German record champions had a fairytale start as Kane’s chipped-through ball allowed Sane to finish off a counterattack in the fourth minute clinically, reports Xinhua.

The Green Whites remained unfazed and thought they had restored parity five minutes later, but Niclas Fullkrug’s header following a free-kick from Marvin Ducksch was ruled offside.

Bayern controlled possession and should have added another goal to its lead, but neither Jamal Musiala’s nor Noussair Mazraoui’s promising long-range effort found the back of the net.

Bremen goalkeeper Jiri Pavlenka had his hands full of work, as he had to defuse Leon Goretzka’s hammer from the distance and Kim Min-jae’s dangerous header from close range before halftime.

Bremen pushed forward after the restart, but it was the visitors who created clear-cut opportunities as Kingsley Coman rattled the woodwork with a turn shot from the edge of the box at the hour mark.

Bayern doubled its advantage in the 74th minute when Kane tapped home his maiden goal thanks to a perfectly timed through ball from Alphonso Davies.

Bayern wasn’t done with the scoring as Sane latched onto Thomas Muller’s square pass to make it three in the 90th minute before Mathys Tel rounded off the four-goal victory four minutes later.

“It was a good night, a tough game for sure. We started well but then it was a tough game. Bremen came out strong with a couple of chances and made it difficult after the break,” said Kane.

“It was nice to get the second goal. The boys from the bench finished the work. I think I was excited and of course I felt the butterflies, but as I hit the pitch the instinct takes over,” added the England striker.

“We couldn’t put Bayern under pressure and force them to errors. We played better in the second half but of course Bayern clinched a deserved win here tonight,” said Fullkrug.

–IANS

cs

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani flaunt their stylish looks; Fans call them Ken and Barbie
Next article
Olympic medalist Zhu aims for season best at World Athletics Championships
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Olympic medalist Zhu aims for season best at World Athletics Championships

Fashion and Lifestyle

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani flaunt their stylish looks; Fans call them Ken and Barbie

Sports

Antim Panghal scripts history with successful title defence; Anurag Thakur hails Indian wrestlers

Sports

'Didn't feel I missed out a lot or was doing something new', says Bumrah on his comeback

News

Nayesha to unleash whirlwind of emotions against Sachin on ‘MTV Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand’

Sports

1st T20I: Bumrah, Prasidh, Bishnoi star as India beat Ireland in rain-hit game

News

Prince Narula Gang to secure victory as his members shine on ‘MTV Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand’

Technology

28% GST impact: Online poker platform Spartan Poker lays off 125 employees

News

‘Jehda Nasha’ rockers Faridkot release new track 'Chaand'

Sports

Wrestler Antim Panghal scripts history with successful title defence in Jordan

Sports

1st T20I: Burmah, Prasidh, Bishnoi shine as India restrict Ireland to 139/7 in series opener

Sports

Rana Pratap bags Jharkhand's first gold medal at 39th Sub-Jr, 49th Jr National Aquatic

News

From painter of cars to artist of words, Gulzar is ageless, timeless

Health & Lifestyle

Govt has special focus on traditional medicine, says Mandaviya

News

Neeraj Pandey is definitely a 'bad habit', says Anupam Kher

Sports

With Harry Kane leading the line, Bayern Munich to Kick off title defence on August 19

News

Nikhil Siddhartha unveils warrior-mode poster for upcoming 'Swayambhu'

Sports

Pro Championship 2023: Golfers Akshay Sharma, Sunhit Bishnoi gain two-shot advantage on moving day

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US