Beijing striker Zhang to receive ankle surgery

Beijing, June 21 (IANS) Beijing Guoan, a team in the Chinese Super League (CSL), announced that their striker, Zhang Yuning, will undergo surgery for an ankle injury, sidelining him for three to four months.

The 26-year-old forward has been out of action since suffering a torn ligament in his right ankle in early May, reports Xinhua.

“After six weeks of conservative therapy, the swelling on Zhang Yuning’s right ankle has nearly disappeared, and he was able to participate in some training sessions with good performance,” Beijing Guoan stated. “However, the injury continues to affect his right leg, impacting his ability to make abrupt turns or jumps.”

He was subsequently advised by doctors to undergo surgery, which is slated to occur on Wednesday, the Beijing club added.

Zhang informed Chinese media that he anticipates a recovery period of 12 to 16 weeks post-surgery, which implies he will likely miss the majority of the remaining season.

The 2023 CSL campaign is scheduled to conclude on November 4.

–IANS

cs