Being called up to national team is dream come true, says midfielder Ritwik Das

By News Bureau

Kolkata, March 17 (IANS) Dreams come true, perhaps more often on the silver screen. However, real life is more about a series of dreams, each aiming to take its protagonist to a better place with every tick of the clock.

For midfielder Ritwik Kumar Das, who has been called back to the senior men’s national football team camp in Kolkata, after almost a year, it is a matter of building on one dream after another as he carves away at fashioning his career in Indian Football.

“Being called up to the national team is a dream come true for me. There were two things that I’ve always wanted since I was a child – to play football professionally, and to play for the national team,” Ritwik told the-aiff.com. “Getting the chance to play football for the country on the international platform is a great experience.”

The 26-year-old was called up to the national team camp last year ahead of the Blue Tigers’ friendly against Jordan in Doha, Qatar. However, Das has since suffered an injury, due to which he had to go back after a brief stint in the camp. This time, however, the midfielder is hungry to grab this opportunity.

“I got my first chance in the national team last year, but due to an injury, I had to go back. Since then, I’ve been building myself back up through this last season to get back to the Indian team,” said Das. “I did not get my debut last time, but I am hungry for my first cap this time round. Hopefully, I will get my chance.”

Das is one who has come through the tiers in Indian Football, having played in the Calcutta Football League for Calcutta Customs and Kalighat Milan Sangha before being snapped up by Real Kashmir in the I-League.

It was at this point that tragedy struck in the Das family, as Ritwik’s father passed away due to an illness in 2020. It was a moment when Ritwik found catharsis in football.

“His last day was especially tough for me, but I decided to go all out in his memory,” recalled Das. “He always motivated me to keep working hard and get better every day.”

It was after this moment of realisation that Das made the jump to the top tier of Indian Football, first with Kerala Blasters and then with Jamshedpur FC.

“I am very thankful for such opportunities. It is because of my performances with Jamshedpur FC that I got my first call-up to the national team last year, and I just want to keep building up from there.”

–IANS

bc/bsk

