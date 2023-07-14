scorecardresearch
Bengaluru FC appoint Renedy Singh as assistant coach on three-year contract

By Agency News Desk

Bengaluru, July 14 (IANS) Indian Super League (ISL) side Bengaluru FC have announced the signing of former India captain Renedy Singh as their assistant coach on a three-year deal.

A midfielder in his playing career, Renedy has won several honours and is a four-time I-League winner, two-time Federation Cup winner, and has also lifted the Super Cup.

The 44-year-old last plied his trade with Kerala Blasters FC in the 2015 season of the ISL.

Soon after hanging up his boots in 2015, the midfielder turned towards coaching and started out at FC Pune City as their assistant manager, followed by brief coaching stints at Sagolband United and NEROCA FC. Ahead of the ISL 2020-21 season, he was named as the assistant manager of East Bengal FC.

In the following season, Renedy assumed the role of interim head coach after the exit of then East Bengal FC head coach Manuel Diaz. Having managed three games for the Kolkata side as an interim, he became the first coach to field an all-Indian starting eleven in East Bengal FC’s match against Jamshedpur FC.

Having also served as a technical director for Classic FA, Renedy’s deep understanding of the game beyond the field, technical setup, and tactical awareness will highly benefit the Blues as he will look to expand his vision alongside head coach Simon Grayson.

–IANS

ak/

