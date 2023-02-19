scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Bengaluru Open: India's Sasikumar, Prajnesh win, reach final qualifying round

By News Bureau

Bengaluru, Feb 19 (IANS) Indian tennis players Mukund Sasikumar and Prajnesh Gunneswaran made their way into the final qualifying round of the Bengaluru Open 2023 after registering contrasting victories on Sunday.

The 26-year-old Sasikumar, who is ranked 402 in the world, dominated the World No. 170 Andrew Paulson during his confident 6-1, 6-4 win. India No. 1 Gunneswaran, on the other hand, faced some tough challenge from Zimbabwean Benjamin Lock in the first set, which went into a tie-breaker but managed to keep things under control to secure a 7-5, 6-4 victory eventually, the organisers informed in a release on Sunday.

The prestigious ATP Challenger event is being organised by the Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association (KSLTA) at the KSLTA Stadium in Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, it was heartbreak for Ramkumar Ramanathan, who put up a solid show against the former World No. 78 Yasutaka Uchiyama of Japan before going down fighting 6-3, 5-7, 3-6 in a thrilling three-setter that lasted for more than two hours.

Four other Indians, Sidharth Rawat, Kriish Tyagi, Digvijaypratap Singh and Manish Ganesh, who came as wild cards, also gave it their all but suffered defeats in their respective matches.

The main draw of the tournament will kickstart on Monday.

Top-seed Tseng Chun-Hsin, Australian Marc Polmans and No. 5 seed Luca Nardi among others will begin their challenge in the singles main draw whereas Sasikumar and Gunneswaran will fight in the final qualifying round earlier in the day.

–IANS

bsk

Previous article
WFI's Oversight Committee clears 27 wrestlers for 2nd Ranking Series
Next article
Chandrayaan-3: India's moon lander clears key tests successfully
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Chandrayaan-3: India's moon lander clears key tests successfully

Sports

WFI's Oversight Committee clears 27 wrestlers for 2nd Ranking Series

Sports

Reigning Olympic champion Ryan Crouser breaks shot put world record in Idaho

News

When Austin Butler was pranked by Quentin Tarantino on 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' sets

Sports

ISSF World Cup: Varun Tomar wins bronze in 10m Air Pistol

News

Theatre chains to celebrate ‘Pathaan’ week!

Sports

Rohit to miss first ODI against Australia as selectors bring back Jadeja, Axar, Rahul

Sports

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: India retain K L Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Unadkat for 3rd, 4th Tests

News

Kanwar Dhillon on his love for bikes: Bikes are very integral part of my life

Technology

Google rolls out Memory, Energy Saver modes for Chrome on Mac, Windows

Technology

Alexa app to allow move music between speakers without voice command

Technology

LG Electronics showcases NFT artworks via OLED evo TVs

Health & Lifestyle

Delhi's AQI remains 'very poor', improvement likely from Tuesday

Health & Lifestyle

India records over 15K organ transplants in 2022

Health & Lifestyle

'Zauq': A pioneer of poetic existentialism, not a Ghalib detractor (IANS Column: Bazm-e-Ghazal)

Sports

2nd Test, Day 3: Told those three guys to keep calm, no need to change fields often, reveals Rohit Sharma

News

Rose Byrne reveals 'Insidious' was made in just '22 days for about $8.50'

Sports

Delhi win pushes India closer to spot in WTC Final, South Africa out of the race

News

Tanishaa Mukerji: 'Agni-Daah' is about social issues and problems affecting girl child

News

On Shivaji Jayanti, Sharad Kelkar recounts how Chhatrapati inspired him

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US