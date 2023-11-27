Beth Mooney, Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry named in WBBL season nine team of the tournament

Perth, Nov 27 (IANS) Beth Mooney, Sophie Devine and Ellyse Perry are amongst the top performers from the ongoing ninth season of the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) to be named in the team of the tournament, voted by the eight club head coaches.

This season’s top five run scorers as well as the top three wicket takers have all earned selection to the team of the tournament. Beth, the Golden bat winner, has earned another team of the tournament selection after a brilliant campaign for the Perth Scorchers.

The opener, who has been slotted in as the wicketkeeper-batter, cemented her place as the best batter in WBBL history by scoring 539 runs this season, including a 101*, to add to her competition total of 4647.

Beth is selected to open in the Team of the Tournament, joined at the top of the order by the Strikers’ Katie Mack who scored 449 runs this campaign, including a WBBL career best 86. Sri Lanka skipper Chamari Athapaththu, who scored 511 runs for the Thunder this season, bats at first drop.

The side features a power-packed middle order, with captain Sophie joined by star all-rounders Ellyse and Annabel Sutherland. Ellyse led her side in both runs (496) and wickets (13) this season, while Annabel stood out for the Stars with 288 runs and 23 wickets.

They are followed in the order by Scorchers’ all-rounder Amy Edgar, who finished the season with 20 wickets and 82 runs, Strikers’ spinner Amanda-Jade Wellington who took 20 wickets, including a 3-4 innings against the Melbourne Stars, and Scorchers’ rising star Chloe Ainsworth, who ended with 15 wickets to her name.

Sixers’ Lauren Cheatle and the season’s leading wicket-taker Sophie Day lead the bowling attack. Lauren’s impressive 21 wicket season caught the attention of the Australian selectors, while Sophie was the bedrock of the Stars’ bowling attack this season, with 27 wickets including an exceptional 5-25 innings against the Sixers.

Brisbane Heat’s all-rounder Charli Knott was named 12th, with her 18-wicket campaign taking her to 137 WBBL career wickets. “The side boasts powerful batting and skillful bowling and would be competitive against any opponents worldwide. With so many domestic players being named in the side, the team reflects the depth of Australian cricket and the strength of the WBBL competition.”

“Many of the players selected are contenders in the Finals series this week, ensuring we are in for some brilliant cricket and tough competition to conclude the best WBBL season to date,” said Alistair Dobson, Cricket Australia’s General Manager, Big Bash Leagues.

–IANS

nr/cs